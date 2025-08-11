A tragic and deeply unsettling incident in Nagpur has left the internet shaken. On Raksha Bandhan, August 9, a 35-year old man was forced to carry his wife's lifeless body on his bike after she was killed in a road accident. This desperate act came after repeated cries for help went unanswered. The man, identified as Amit Yadav, was captured in a distressing video riding along the Nagpur-Jabalpur National Highway with his wife’s body tied behind him. A video, reportedly filmed by police, quickly went viral, sparking outrage and grief on various social media platforms.

Accident On Raksha Bandhan Turns Tragic

According to the officials, Amit Yadav and his wife, Gyarsi, were travelling from Nagpur’s Lonara to Karanpur in Madhya Pradesh when disaster struck near Morphata. A speeding truck hit their two-wheeler, throwing Gyarsi onto the road. The truck driver, without stopping, ran over her and fled the scene. Stunned and grief-stricken, Amit tried to flag down passing vehicles for help, but not a single one stopped.

Body Sent For Post-Mortem, Authorities Await Report

With no assistance in sight, Amit made the heart-wrenching decision to tie his wife's body to his bike in order to take her back to their village in Madhya Pradesh. However, a police patrol soon noticed him and tried stopping him. They arranged to send Gyarsi's body to Indira Gandhi Medical College in Nagpur for a post-mortem and registered a case of accidental death. Authorities have said further action will follow once the autopsy report is available.

The couple, originally from Seoni in Madhya Pradesh, had been living in Nagpur’s Lonara. This tragic event has not only exposed the dangers of India’s highways but also the heartbreaking reality of bystander apathy.