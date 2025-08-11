Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesHusband Forced To Tie Wife’s Body To Bike After Fatal Truck Hit

Husband Forced To Tie Wife’s Body To Bike After Fatal Truck Hit

In a heartbreaking incident in Nagpur, a man carried his wife’s body on a bike after a truck accident, as passersby ignored his plea for help.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Aug 2025 02:08 PM (IST)

A tragic and deeply unsettling incident in Nagpur has left the internet shaken. On Raksha Bandhan, August 9, a 35-year old man was forced to carry his wife's lifeless body on his bike after she was killed in a road accident. This desperate act came after repeated cries for help went unanswered. The man, identified as Amit Yadav, was captured in a distressing video riding along the Nagpur-Jabalpur National Highway with his wife’s body tied behind him. A video, reportedly filmed by police, quickly went viral, sparking outrage and grief on various social media platforms.

ALSO READ: 'Pick Them Up Within 8 Weeks': SC Orders Immediate Shifting Of Stray Dogs To Shelters

Accident On Raksha Bandhan Turns Tragic

According to the officials, Amit Yadav and his wife, Gyarsi, were travelling from Nagpur’s Lonara to Karanpur in Madhya Pradesh when disaster struck near Morphata. A speeding truck hit their two-wheeler, throwing Gyarsi onto the road. The truck driver, without stopping, ran over her and fled the scene. Stunned and grief-stricken, Amit tried to flag down passing vehicles for help, but not a single one stopped.

Body Sent For Post-Mortem, Authorities Await Report

With no assistance in sight, Amit made the heart-wrenching decision to tie his wife's body to his bike in order to take her back to their village in Madhya Pradesh. However, a police patrol soon noticed him and tried stopping him. They arranged to send Gyarsi's body to Indira Gandhi Medical College in Nagpur for a post-mortem and registered a case of accidental death. Authorities have said further action will follow once the autopsy report is available.

The couple, originally from Seoni in Madhya Pradesh, had been living in Nagpur’s Lonara. This tragic event has not only exposed the dangers of India’s highways but also the heartbreaking reality of bystander apathy.

Published at : 11 Aug 2025 02:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nagpur News Nagpur Accident Husband Carries Wife's Body
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Mahua Moitra Faints During Opposition's 'Vote Chori' March, Rahul Gandhi Offers Help: Watch
Mahua Moitra Faints During Opposition's 'Vote Chori' March, Rahul Gandhi Offers Help
Cities
Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi Detained During INDIA Bloc's Stormy 'Vote Chori' Protest — Live Updates
Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi Detained During INDIA Bloc's Stormy 'Vote Chori' Protest — Live Updates
Cities
'Pick Them Up Within 8 Weeks': SC Orders Immediate Shifting Of Stray Dogs To Shelters
'Pick Them Up Within 8 Weeks': SC Orders Immediate Shifting Of Stray Dogs To Shelters
Entertainment
When SRK Filmed 'Yeh Dil Deewana' In Just Two Hours Amid Gauri’s Pregnancy Complications
When SRK Filmed 'Yeh Dil Deewana' In Just Two Hours Amid Gauri’s Pregnancy Complications
Advertisement

Videos

Opposition’s Delhi March Heats Up, Akhilesh Yadav Jumps Barricades, MPs Sit on Dharna
Rahul Gandhi Leads INDIA Bloc MPs In Protest, Stopped At Barricades On Way To EC Office
Opposition Leaders, Led By Akhilesh Yadav, Stage Sit-In After Being Stopped From Marching To EC Office
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Highlights Public-Centric Agenda As Monsoon Session Commences
Breaking News: KC Venugopal Raises Alarm Over Air Safety After AI2455 Incident | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Business
ABP Live Business
Why Gen Z Will Dominate The Workforce — And How Leaders Should Prepare
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget