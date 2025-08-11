Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCities'Pick Them Up Within 8 Weeks': SC Orders Immediate Shifting Of Stray Dogs To Shelters

Issuing a stern warning, the apex court added that any individual or organisation obstructing dog-catching drives would face legal action.

By : Nipun Sehgal | Updated at : 11 Aug 2025 12:44 PM (IST)

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the municipal bodies in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram to begin removing stray dogs from all neighbourhoods, with priority given to high-risk areas in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram.

The bench emphasised that clearing localities of stray dogs should be treated as the “first and foremost” task, warning against any laxity in implementation. “There should be no compromise in this exercise,” the court said.

Issuing a stern warning, the apex court added that any individual or organisation obstructing dog-catching drives would face legal action. The directive comes amid growing concerns over public safety and recent incidents involving stray dog attacks in several NCR regions.

The order came from a Bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan while hearing a suo motu case on rabies deaths and stray dog attacks.

'No Compromise' On Clearing Localities: SC

The Bench said the removal of stray dogs should be treated as the "first and foremost" exercise. "If necessary, create a special force to do it. There should not be any compromise," the order stated. The court warned that anyone, individual or organisation, attempting to block the drives would face strict legal action.

The Court also instructed the Delhi government, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to set up dog shelters within eight weeks, equipped with adequate staff for sterilisation and vaccination. These shelters must be fitted with CCTV for monitoring.

SC On Animal Rights Activists

In strong remarks, the judges questioned whether animal rights activists could reverse the damage caused by rabies fatalities. “All these animal activists, will they be able to bring back those who have fallen prey to rabies?” Justice Pardiwala asked. The Court stressed that the directive was in the public interest and should not be influenced by “sentiments of any nature.” It added that stray dogs should be relocated to distant areas to prevent further incidents.

The suo motu case follows multiple reports of rabies cases and fatal dog attacks in the capital and neighbouring regions, with the Court taking a tough stance on ensuring public safety.

Published at : 11 Aug 2025 12:28 PM (IST)
