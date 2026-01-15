Nagpur Civic Polls: BJP Candidate Attacked By Group Of 100 People, Injured

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesNagpur Civic Polls: BJP Candidate Attacked By Group Of 100 People, Injured

Based on a complaint, a case has been registered against one person and others, who are yet to be identified, a senior police official said.

By : PTI | Updated at : 15 Jan 2026 02:31 PM (IST)

Nagpur: A BJP candidate was injured during a scuffle with a group people ahead of the civic polls in Nagpur, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place around midnight on Thursday.

Bhushan Shingne, the BJP candidate from ward no. 11 of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation, had gone to the Gorewada area after he came to know that some anti-social elements were trying to vitiate the atmosphere and distribute money, party's city chief Dayashankar Tiwari told reporters.

But when Shingne reached the spot, he was allegedly attacked by a group of more than 100 persons and suffered injuries, he said.

Based on a complaint, a case has been registered against one person and others, who are yet to be identified, a senior police official said.

The police were examining the CCTC footage and conducting a probe to ascertain what actually happened, he said.

Voting was underway on Thursday for elections to 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including Nagpur. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

