Mumbai Weather Update: Mumbaikars Brace For Flooded Streets As IMD Issues Orange Alert For Rain

Mumbai Rain News Today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Mumbai on Monday, marking the second straight day of heightened warning after relentless downpours disrupted life across the city over the weekend. The advisory covers several areas, including Borivali, Thane, Kalyan, Mulund, Powai, Santa Cruz, Chembur, Worli, Navi Mumbai, and Colaba.

An orange alert, the third level in IMD’s four-tier system, signals the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall. The latest weather report indicates that the rain in Mumbai could impact daily life.

Rain Eases, But Alerts Stay In Place

After torrential showers on Friday and Saturday brought the city to a standstill, rainfall intensity dipped on Sunday, with Mumbai recording light showers and occasional heavy spells. The IMD now expects light to moderate rain between 5–15 mm per hour, accompanied by cloudy skies and gusty winds.

On Saturday, Mumbai was placed under a red alert, with some regions logging more than 200 mm of rainfall in just 24 hours. Local train services, the city’s lifeline, were badly hit due to waterlogging on both Central and Western Railway lines. In Vikhroli’s Parksite area, a landslide triggered by overnight rain killed two people and injured two others.

IMD Forecast For Mumbai And Maharashtra

According to the IMD’s forecast, Mumbai is likely to see heavy to very heavy rain until August 20, followed by lighter showers till August 23. The maximum temperature today is expected to hover around 26°C, with a minimum of 24°C. Rain is likely to continue throughout the week in Maharashtra and Goa, according to the IMD.

Rain Alerts In Other Districts Of Maharashtra

Yellow Alert: Kolhapur, Amravati, Wardha, Nagpur, Nashik, Pune, Mahabaleshwar, Satara, Jalgaon, Malegaon, Dhule, Sangli, Solapur, Osmanabad, Beed, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, and more.

Orange Alert: Dahanu, Alibag, Raigad, Shrivardhan, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and the surrounding coastal belts.

Red Alert: Madhya Maharashtra, including Ahilyanagar, Dhule, Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Kolhapur, and Nashik, where extremely heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning is expected till Tuesday.

Alerts Beyond Maharashtra

The IMD has extended its warnings beyond the state as well:

Gujarat and Saurashtra-Kutch: Orange alert today, red alert till August 20.

Konkan & Goa, Vidarbha: Red alert for Monday and Tuesday, with showers and strong winds predicted to continue till August 24.

Marathwada: Orange alert today, yellow alert tomorrow, with heavy rain and thunderstorms likely across Beed, Sambhajinagar, Latur, Nanded, and surrounding districts.