Mumbai’s ‘Thak Thak Gang’ Strikes Again, iPhone Stolen Near Kurla In Seconds

Mumbai’s infamous ‘Thak Thak Gang’ has resurfaced, carrying out yet another swift and calculated theft — this time near Kurla’s SLR Bridge. A Navi Mumbai resident fell victim when his iPhone was stolen from inside his car within seconds. The crime, captured on the vehicle’s dashcam, shows the gang’s modus operandi in action.

One man knocked on the window to distract the driver, while another created confusion from the opposite side. In the chaos, a third accomplice swiftly reached in, snatched the phone, and fled, reported NDTV.

The shocked victim immediately filed an FIR at Vinoba Bhave Police Station. Authorities have since launched an investigation and are analyzing CCTV footage from the area to identify the culprits.

Thak Thak Gang

The term “Thak-Thak Gang” comes from the distinct thak-thak sound made when members knock on a car’s window or door. This distraction tactic allows their accomplices to strike swiftly, snatching valuables such as cash or mobile phones before victims even realise what’s happened. Known for their precision and speed, the gang often targets parked vehicles and frequently shifts locations to evade police detection.

The Thak Thak Gang is notorious for its coordinated distraction thefts, with a history of similar incidents reported in Delhi, Meerut and now Mumbai. Their operations are typically fast-paced and well-synchronized, often catching victims completely off-guard in traffic jams or busy parking spots, as per a report on Free Press Journal.

In response, Mumbai Police have issued a public advisory urging drivers to remain vigilant. Citizens are advised not to roll down their windows or unlock their doors when approached by strangers in crowded or unfamiliar locations. Police stressed the importance of staying alert, reporting suspicious activity, and securing valuables inside vehicles.

