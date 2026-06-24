Mumbai Shocker: 22-Year-Old Fatally After Dispute Over Closing Coach Door During Rain

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mayank Lohar fatally stabbed on Mumbai train over door.

Lohar died after stabbing; accused fled moving train.

Six police teams hunting suspect, reviewing station CCTV footage.

Incident raises concerns about Mumbai's railway passenger safety.

A routine journey home turned deadly for a 22-year-old commuter in Mumbai after an argument over closing a train door during heavy rain allegedly escalated into murder inside a moving local train.

The victim, identified as Mayank Lohar, was travelling in a first-class compartment of a Churchgate-Nallasopara fast local on Monday night when he was allegedly stabbed by a fellow passenger. He later died while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. and has once again raised concerns about passenger safety on Mumbai's lifeline, the suburban railway network used by millions every day.

Dispute Over Train Door Sparks Violent Altercation

According to police, Lohar and the accused were travelling in the first-class coach of Train No. 90663, which departed Churchgate at 10.05 p.m.

Investigators said an argument broke out after Lohar reportedly asked the accused to close the coach door as heavy rain lashed the city. The disagreement soon escalated into a heated confrontation.

Western Railway Police sources said the accused was allegedly confronted and beaten by some passengers following the argument. Enraged, he allegedly pulled a knife from his bag and attacked Lohar.

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Fatal Attack Inside Moving Train

Police said the accused allegedly stabbed Lohar in the abdomen, leaving him critically injured inside the moving train between Andheri and Borivali stations.

Before the train reached Borivali station, the accused reportedly jumped off the moving train near Platform 6 at around 11.04 p.m. and fled from the station premises.

The Borivali Government Railway Police (GRP) subsequently registered a murder case and launched an intensive search operation to trace the suspect.

Emergency Response Fails to Save Victim

Railway authorities said emergency protocols were activated immediately after information about the stabbing was received.

Personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and GRP rushed to the compartment shortly after the train arrived at Borivali station. A stretcher, medical team and porter were arranged to assist the injured passenger.

Lohar was first taken to the Emergency Medical Room at Borivali station at 11.22 p.m. After an initial examination, doctors advised that he be shifted to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali. Despite medical efforts, he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police Form Six Teams to Hunt Accused

Police said the accused has been identified and six teams have been formed to track him down.

Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage from railway stations and gathering information from passengers who may have witnessed the attack. Authorities are also attempting to reconstruct the sequence of events leading up to the stabbing.

Senior railway officials visited Borivali station in the early hours of Tuesday to assess the situation and review the response to the incident.

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Young Salesman Was Returning Home From Work

Lohar, a resident of Virar, worked as a salesman with a private company in Andheri. He was returning home after completing his workday when the attack took place.

He is survived by his parents, a sister and three brothers.

The incident marks the second stabbing reported on the Western Railway suburban network this year. In February, a 32-year-old college lecturer, Alok Singh, was allegedly stabbed during an altercation while attempting to get off a train at Malad station. Police had arrested the accused in that case.