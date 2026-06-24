‘Papa Mujhe Bacha Lo’: Delhi Girl’s Final Cry Before Abduction, Rape And Murder

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Girl kidnapped from pavement; father chased vehicle but failed.

CCTV and GPS traced cab driver, leading to his arrest.

Driver confessed to raping, strangling girl, abandoning body.

A 10-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped, raped and murdered in a chilling crime that unfolded in South Delhi, with police arresting a cab driver accused of carrying out the attack.

According to investigators, the child was sleeping on a pavement alongside her family when she was abducted in the early hours of Monday. Her cries for help reportedly woke her father, who desperately chased the vehicle but was unable to stop it.

“Papa mujhe bacha lo” (“Father, save me”), the girl reportedly screamed as she was taken away, marking the beginning of a tragedy that ended with her death hours later.

Child Taken While Sleeping Beside Family

Police said the girl had been sleeping on a pavement in South Delhi with her parents and three siblings, two sisters and a brother, when the incident occurred, reported NDTV.

The accused, identified as Bablu, allegedly drove an app-based cab and was waiting for a ride request when he noticed the child sleeping nearby. Investigators said he was heavily intoxicated at the time.

He allegedly picked up the girl and placed her inside his vehicle before driving away. The child's screams alerted her father, who ran after the white hatchback, but the vehicle disappeared before he could reach it.

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Massive Search Operation Launched

The girl's father immediately contacted the police control room, triggering an extensive search operation.

Investigators began reviewing CCTV footage from the area and tracking the suspected vehicle's movements. Although the registration number could not initially be identified, footage showed a vehicle matching the description parked near the location for about an hour.

Police determined that the hatchback had arrived around 4 a.m. and that the child was allegedly abducted at approximately 5 a.m. Officers subsequently sought trip details from ride-hailing platforms operating in the area to narrow down the search.

CCTV Footage and GPS Data Help Trace Accused

As the investigation progressed, police examined additional surveillance footage captured along the route taken by the vehicle.

The combined analysis enabled officers to identify the suspected car. Investigators then used GPS information and mobile phone location data linked to the accused to trace the vehicle's movement.

The trail led police to the Vikaspuri area of West Delhi, where the accused was located and taken into custody.

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Accused Allegedly Confesses to Crime

During questioning, Bablu allegedly confessed to the crime, police said.

According to investigators, the accused told officers that after abducting the child, he drove approximately 20 kilometres to the Gurugram-Faridabad Road area.

Police said he allegedly parked in a secluded location, took the girl into nearby woods, sexually assaulted her and then strangled her with a scarf. Investigators said the accused abandoned the body at the scene before leaving the area.