Mumbai Sees Sunlight After A Week Of Intense Rains Floods City

After nearly a week of relentless downpour, Mumbai woke up to a brief spell of sunshine on Thursday as rainfall intensity eased across the city. Parts of the city saw sunlight for the first time in several days, offering residents some respite from waterlogging and travel woes.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), no overnight showers were reported, and rainfall significantly reduced from Wednesday. A ‘yellow alert’ had been issued earlier, forecasting moderate rain for the city.

Minor Delays On Train Services

Commuters reported minor delays on Central and Western Railway’s suburban services, though operations remained largely smooth. Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses are also running normally, officials said.

The easing of rains has brought life back on track after heavy downpours earlier this week crippled the financial capital. On Tuesday, torrential rain submerged roads, rail tracks and disrupted both flight and train schedules.

Harbour Line Resumes Services

Central Railway’s Harbour Line (CSMT-Panvel route) resumed services around 3 am on Wednesday after a 15-hour suspension, while schools and colleges reopened following a rain-enforced holiday.

In a dramatic rescue on Tuesday evening, 782 passengers were evacuated after two overcrowded Monorail trains stalled on elevated tracks amid the downpour.

The IMD's Santacruz observatory, which represents the western suburbs, recorded 200 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending 8.30 am on Wednesday.

Heavy rains across Mumbai and adjoining districts over the past few days displaced hundreds of people, inundated low-lying areas and damaged standing crops. A man died after falling into a water-filled quarry, while authorities shut an inundated bridge in Kalyan, Thane district. In Palghar, flooding disrupted local movement and hit several villages.

Authorities have advised residents to remain alert, with light to moderate rainfall expected to continue over the next couple of days.