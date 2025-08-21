Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesMumbai Sees Sunlight After A Week Of Intense Rains Floods City

Mumbai Sees Sunlight After A Week Of Intense Rains Floods City

Maharashtra Weather: Parts of Mumbai city saw sunlight for the first time in several days, offering residents some respite from waterlogging and travel woes.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 Aug 2025 11:08 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

After nearly a week of relentless downpour, Mumbai woke up to a brief spell of sunshine on Thursday as rainfall intensity eased across the city. Parts of the city saw sunlight for the first time in several days, offering residents some respite from waterlogging and travel woes.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), no overnight showers were reported, and rainfall significantly reduced from Wednesday. A ‘yellow alert’ had been issued earlier, forecasting moderate rain for the city.

Minor Delays On Train Services

Commuters reported minor delays on Central and Western Railway’s suburban services, though operations remained largely smooth. Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses are also running normally, officials said.

The easing of rains has brought life back on track after heavy downpours earlier this week crippled the financial capital. On Tuesday, torrential rain submerged roads, rail tracks and disrupted both flight and train schedules.

Harbour Line Resumes Services

Central Railway’s Harbour Line (CSMT-Panvel route) resumed services around 3 am on Wednesday after a 15-hour suspension, while schools and colleges reopened following a rain-enforced holiday.

In a dramatic rescue on Tuesday evening, 782 passengers were evacuated after two overcrowded Monorail trains stalled on elevated tracks amid the downpour.

The IMD's Santacruz observatory, which represents the western suburbs, recorded 200 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending 8.30 am on Wednesday.

Heavy rains across Mumbai and adjoining districts over the past few days displaced hundreds of people, inundated low-lying areas and damaged standing crops. A man died after falling into a water-filled quarry, while authorities shut an inundated bridge in Kalyan, Thane district. In Palghar, flooding disrupted local movement and hit several villages.

Authorities have advised residents to remain alert, with light to moderate rainfall expected to continue over the next couple of days.

Published at : 21 Aug 2025 10:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mumbai Rains Mumbai Floods Mumbai Yellow Alert Mumbai Weather Today
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Shreyas Iyer Set To Replace Rohit Sharma As ODI Captain : BCCI Sources
Shreyas Iyer Set To Replace Rohit Sharma As ODI Captain : BCCI Sources
Cities
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Resumes ‘Jan Sunvai’ After Attack, Security Increased
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Resumes ‘Jan Sunvai’ After Attack, Security Increased
World
'To Face China, US Needs India As A Friend': Nikki Haley
'To Face China, US Needs India As A Friend': Nikki Haley
Cities
5 Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat Second Day In A Row
5 Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat Second Day In A Row
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Yamuna River In Delhi Still Above Warning Mark At 204.76 Metres Despite Decline
Breaking: Uddhav And Raj Thackeray Suffer Major Setback Ahead Of Bmc Polls, Lose Best Election
Breaking: Two Earthquakes Strike Himachal’s Chamba District Within An Hour, Tremors Also In Pakistan
Breaking: Mumbai Monorail Stalls Amid Heavy Rains, Passengers Trapped For 4 Hours, Several Fall Ill
Breaking: Major Accident Averted At Gorakhpur Airport As Spicejet Pilot Applies Emergency Brakes
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
New Tool, Old Battle: Centre's Constitutional Amendment Is A Weapon Against Opposition-Ruled States
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget