Mumbai Rains Disrupt Flights: IndiGo, Air India Issue Travel Advisories

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom IndiGo, Air India issued advisories due to heavy Mumbai rains.

Heavy rainfall caused severe waterlogging, traffic congestion city-wide.

IMD issued red alert; schools/colleges closed for safety.

IndiGo and Air India have issued travel advisories after heavy rainfall disrupted normal life across Mumbai and nearby regions, affecting flight operations and causing delays.

Both airlines said they are closely monitoring weather conditions and urged passengers to check their flight status before travelling to the airport.

IndiGo Asks Passengers To Stay Updated

IndiGo said adverse weather over Mumbai has affected flight schedules and advised passengers to monitor the latest updates through its website or mobile application.

The airline said its ground teams are assisting travellers to minimise inconvenience.

"We are closely monitoring the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be safely and smoothly," the airline said.

Air India Flags Possible Operational Disruptions

Air India also cautioned passengers that heavy rain could impact flights to and from Mumbai.

The airline said it is tracking the situation closely and making every effort to minimise disruptions while requesting passengers to verify their flight status before leaving for the airport.

"Our ground teams at Mumbai will extend every possible assistance. Your patience and understanding are sincerely appreciated," the airline said.

Heavy Rain Brings Mumbai To A Standstill

The advisories come as relentless rainfall continues to batter Mumbai, causing severe waterlogging in several areas, including Mahim, and triggering major traffic congestion across the city.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Braces For More Rain As IMD Issues Red Alert; 1 Killed, Schools Shut, Metro Hit: Top Updates

Similar conditions were reported in Navi Mumbai, where roads near Turbhe railway station and stretches of the Thane–Belapur Road were submerged. Water also entered homes and shops in several areas, disrupting normal life.

Civic authorities have urged residents to avoid non-essential travel and remain indoors unless necessary.

IMD Issues Red Alert For Mumbai Region

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places across Mumbai and adjoining districts over the next 24 hours.

Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad remain under a red alert, with similar weather conditions expected to continue. Officials have also extended the red alert for Palghar district until July 5.

Schools And Colleges Shut As Safety Measure

In view of the IMD's warning, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced the closure of all schools and colleges in Mumbai for the afternoon session on July 4.

The civic body said the decision was taken to ensure student safety amid the red alert issued for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

"All schools and colleges in Mumbai shall remain closed for the afternoon session today, July 4, 2026," the BMC said.

Trees Uprooted, Short Circuits And Wall Collapses Reported

According to the BMC, heavy rain and strong winds over the past 24 hours resulted in more than 91 incidents of fallen trees and branches, around 30 short circuits, and 19 wall collapse cases across Mumbai.

Emergency teams remain deployed across affected areas to clear debris, restore movement and manage flood-hit zones as the city continues to grapple with intense monsoon conditions.

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