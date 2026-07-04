IMD Issues Red Alert For Parts Of Bengal As Bay Of Bengal System Set To Intensify

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Low-pressure system brings heavy rainfall to southern West Bengal.

Red warnings issued for coastal districts, orange alerts elsewhere.

State administration prepares for severe weather, worsening Sunday.

Kolkata, Jul 4 (PTI) A low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal is likely to turn into a deep depression, bringing extremely heavy rainfall in the southern parts of West Bengal over the weekend, prompting the local administration to initiate round-the-clock monitoring measures.

As the weather system moved closer to the West Bengal-Odisha coast, the India Meteorological Department issued a red warning -- the highest level of colour-coded warning -- for South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur district.

It also issued an orange alert for Jhargram, Paschim Medinipur and Howrah, asking people to be prepared for severe weather, and warned that the situation could worsen on Sunday.

A senior state government official said district administrations have been instructed to be prepared to deal with any rain-related exigency.

"Control rooms are functioning round the clock. Officials have been directed to monitor vulnerable and low-lying areas.

"Disaster management teams, civil defence personnel and emergency equipment have been kept ready. All departments concerned have been asked to respond promptly to incidents of waterlogging, uprooted trees and any disruption caused by heavy rain," the official said.

An IMD official said, "The low-pressure area is likely to strengthen into a deep depression before moving towards the West Bengal-Odisha coast.

"Under its influence, south Bengal is expected to receive widespread rainfall with isolated spells of heavy to extremely heavy rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and squalls over the next few days," the official said.

The IMD said the weather situation could become more severe on Sunday, with South 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Purulia and Bankura likely to witness extremely heavy rainfall.

Heavy rain has also been forecast for the remaining districts of south Bengal.

The state capital witnessed overcast conditions on Saturday. An orange alert has been issued for the metropolis and its adjoining areas, forecasting heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and winds gusting up to 50-60 kmph at some places.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)