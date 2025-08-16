Mumbai Local Train Services Hit As Heavy Rain Leaves Tracks Submerged; Check Affected Areas

Mumbai’s suburban railway services, the city’s lifeline, faced major disruptions on Saturday morning after heavy overnight rainfall submerged several tracks. The Central Railway reported delays on both Up and Down lines due to flooding between Kurla and Dadar, while Harbour Line services slowed significantly with tracks at Tilaknagar and Chunabhatti going under water.

VIDEO | Mumbai: Local trains on the Harbour Line are running late due to waterlogging on the railway tracks between Tilaknagar and Kurla stations after the city witnessed heavy rainfall.#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/2FiDsXFUCV August 16, 2025

Commuters across the network were left stranded as trains ran late or were halted for safety checks. Officials confirmed that services were operating but with significant delays, urging passengers to check live updates before stepping out.

Kurla, Dadar, Bandra Worst Hit

Flooding at Kurla and Dadar stations created bottlenecks for thousands of passengers heading out during the morning rush. At Bandra station, platforms and surrounding areas were covered in water, forcing people to wade through ankle-deep puddles.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Heavy rainfall has caused railway tracks to be submerged in water



(Visuals from Kurla) pic.twitter.com/1WLdKIYd7F — IANS (@ians_india) August 16, 2025

The situation worsened at Andheri, where the West subway on SV Road turned into a pool after a motor pump failed to function. Vehicles were stuck in stagnant water, and pedestrians had no choice but to trudge through knee-deep flooding.

Navi Mumbai Struggles as Vashi Goes Underwater

The downpour wasn’t limited to Mumbai alone. In Navi Mumbai, Vashi saw severe waterlogging, with roads resembling streams and traffic moving at a crawl. Videos and visuals from the area showed residents walking through waist-deep water with umbrellas, while motorists struggled to push stalled vehicles.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Severe waterlogging at Vashi as continuous rain lashes Navi Mumbai and adjoining areas pic.twitter.com/gtEN7weTsf — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2025

Waterlogging was also reported from Kings Circle, Gandhi Market in Sion, and the SCLR Bridge, where vehicles broke down mid-way. Subways, including Milan Subway and several in the western suburbs, were left unusable as water entered low-lying stretches.

Local shopkeepers complained of business losses as customers stayed away and municipal drainage systems failed to keep up with the downpour.

#WATCH Mumbai: Heavy rain causes waterlogging in many parts of the city.



Visuals from Kings Circle. pic.twitter.com/R6hAclPYiq — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2025

IMD Red Alert, More Rains Ahead

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai, warning of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated locations. Between 1 am and 4 am, Marol Fire Station recorded 207 mm of rainfall, while Santacruz’s Nariyalwadi School reported 202 mm. In the eastern suburbs, Vikhroli and Ghatkopar also saw close to 200 mm.

The weather office attributed the intense downpour to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal and warned that heavy to very heavy rain may continue over the weekend. Day temperatures are likely to stay around 29°C, while nights will remain cool at 24°C.

With tracks submerged, streets flooded, and vehicles stranded, Mumbai once again faces a familiar monsoon struggle. The BMC has advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel, stay updated on train and traffic conditions, and remain alert as more rainfall is expected through the day.