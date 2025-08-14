Mumbai woke up to a grey, rain-soaked morning on Thursday as heavy showers swept across the city, disrupting traffic and slowing down daily life. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and nearby districts, warning of more downpours in the coming days.

Overnight rainfall left several pockets of the city waterlogged, forcing commuters to navigate flooded streets and long traffic jams. By morning, areas such as Borivali, Malad, Kandivali, Goregaon, Andheri, Mulund, and Thane were already seeing moderate to heavy spells of rain, with weather forecasts suggesting that the intensity will build up over the next few hours.

Rain Forecast for Mumbai

According to the IMD, light to moderate showers are likely in isolated areas of Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg over the next three to four hours. Bandra, Dadar, Worli, BKC, Chembur, and Kurla have been singled out for heavy rainfall in the immediate forecast, while South Mumbai is expected to stay relatively dry with only occasional passing showers.

The yellow alert will remain in effect until August 18, though no rain warnings have been issued for August 16. Despite this, residents are urged to remain vigilant, especially in flood-prone areas.

Weather Outlook for the Week

August 14: Heavy rain under generally cloudy skies. Daytime temperatures around 30°C, dropping to 25°C at night.

Cloudy skies with moderate rain; highs of 29°C and lows near 24°C. August 17: Return of heavy showers.

Return of heavy showers. August 18–19: Widespread rainfall throughout the day with cooler temperatures hovering around 28°C in the day and 24°C at night.

Impact Across the City

Wednesday’s downpour had already caused waterlogging in parts of Mumbai, slowing vehicular movement. Morning visuals from Wadala showed vehicles wading through rainwater, a familiar scene during the monsoon. The IMD has advised motorists to avoid low-lying routes and urged pedestrians to be cautious while stepping out in inundated zones.

Civic authorities have kept pumping stations and emergency response teams on high alert to handle any flooding or infrastructure damage.