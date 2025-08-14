Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesMumbai Lashed By Heavy Rain,Waterlogging Disrupts Commute; IMD Issues Yellow Alert Till August 18

Mumbai Lashed By Heavy Rain,Waterlogging Disrupts Commute; IMD Issues Yellow Alert Till August 18

Heavy rain lashed Mumbai on Thursday, causing waterlogging and traffic disruptions. IMD has issued a yellow alert for the city and nearby districts, warning of more showers till August 18.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Aug 2025 09:14 AM (IST)

Mumbai woke up to a grey, rain-soaked morning on Thursday as heavy showers swept across the city, disrupting traffic and slowing down daily life. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and nearby districts, warning of more downpours in the coming days.

Overnight rainfall left several pockets of the city waterlogged, forcing commuters to navigate flooded streets and long traffic jams. By morning, areas such as Borivali, Malad, Kandivali, Goregaon, Andheri, Mulund, and Thane were already seeing moderate to heavy spells of rain, with weather forecasts suggesting that the intensity will build up over the next few hours.

Rain Forecast for Mumbai

According to the IMD, light to moderate showers are likely in isolated areas of Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg over the next three to four hours. Bandra, Dadar, Worli, BKC, Chembur, and Kurla have been singled out for heavy rainfall in the immediate forecast, while South Mumbai is expected to stay relatively dry with only occasional passing showers.

The yellow alert will remain in effect until August 18, though no rain warnings have been issued for August 16. Despite this, residents are urged to remain vigilant, especially in flood-prone areas.

Weather Outlook for the Week

  • August 14: Heavy rain under generally cloudy skies. Daytime temperatures around 30°C, dropping to 25°C at night.
  • August 15–16: Cloudy skies with moderate rain; highs of 29°C and lows near 24°C.
  • August 17: Return of heavy showers.
  • August 18–19: Widespread rainfall throughout the day with cooler temperatures hovering around 28°C in the day and 24°C at night.

Impact Across the City

Wednesday’s downpour had already caused waterlogging in parts of Mumbai, slowing vehicular movement. Morning visuals from Wadala showed vehicles wading through rainwater, a familiar scene during the monsoon. The IMD has advised motorists to avoid low-lying routes and urged pedestrians to be cautious while stepping out in inundated zones.

Civic authorities have kept pumping stations and emergency response teams on high alert to handle any flooding or infrastructure damage.

Published at : 14 Aug 2025 09:14 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mumbai Rains Mumbai Monsoon Mumbai Weather Forecast Heavy Rain Mumbai Mumbai Rain Update Mumbai News Maharashtra Rainfall Mumbai Traffic Jam IMD Yellow Alert Mumbai Today Mumbai Waterlogging Mumbai Traffic News
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Very Severe Consequences’: Trump’s Warning To Russia If Putin Refuses Ukraine Ceasefire In Alaska Summit
‘Very Severe Consequences’: Trump’s Warning If Putin Refuses Ukraine Ceasefire In Ala
India
SC’s New Bench To Hear Delhi-NCR Stray Dog Case Today As Relocation Ruling Sparks Protests
SC’s New Bench To Hear Delhi-NCR Stray Dog Case Today As Relocation Ruling Sparks Protests
World
8-Year-Old Among 3 Dead In Celebratory Firing During Independence Day In Pakistan
8-Year-Old Among 3 Dead In Celebratory Firing During Independence Day In Pakistan
World
ABP Exclusive: How Pakistan’s Terror Network Dodged FATF Scrutiny—JeM’s PKR 3.91-Billion ‘Digital Hawala’
ABP Exclusive: How Pakistan’s Terror Network Dodged FATF Scrutiny—JeM’s PKR 3.91-Billion ‘Digital Hawala’
Advertisement

Videos

Haryana Violence: Violent Clashes Erupt in Nuh, Haryana Over Parking Dispute | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Tejashwi Yadav Accuses Election Commission of Bias, Alleges Voter ID Duplication by BJP Leaders | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Security Forces Thwart Infiltration Attempt in Uri; One Soldier Injured | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Preparations in Full Swing for Independence Day; Amit Shah Hoists Tricolor in Delhi | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Political Turmoil Over Voter List Revision and Allegations of Vote Fraud Shake Indian Parliament | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Youth & Spirituality: Why Are Youngsters Taking To Spirituality These Days?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget