Mumbai Hotel Worker Spits On Rotis Before Serving, Video Sparks Outrage

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hotel employee filmed spitting on rotis before baking.

Customer recorded incident, leading to widespread outrage.

Police detained the accused worker and are investigating.

Action initiated against the hotel owner for negligence.

A shocking incident has surfaced from the Goregaon East area of Mumbai, where a hotel employee has been accused of spitting on rotis before baking and serving them to customers. The matter triggered outrage after a video of the alleged act went viral on social media. Police have detained the accused worker for questioning, while action is also being initiated against the hotel owner.

Customer Records Alleged Act On Mobile Phone

The incident reportedly took place at Fish Koliwada Hotel located in Santosh Nagar.

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According to the complaint filed by 48-year-old Deepak Dattaram Pawar, he had gone out for dinner on the night of May 23, 2026. He first visited another hotel in the area, but due to heavy crowding there, he later went to the Fish Koliwada Hotel.

Pawar alleged that while inside the hotel, he noticed the employee preparing rotis and allegedly spitting on each roti before placing it inside the furnace for baking.

Suspicious over the act, he reportedly stood there for some time and secretly recorded the entire incident on his mobile phone. Later, he showed the video to local residents, leading to widespread anger in the area.

According to reports, local residents informed the police control room on the night of May 25. Mumbai Police reached the spot and detained the accused employee working at the hotel.

Accused Man From UP

During questioning, the accused was identified as 53-year-old Kausar Ghaffar Sheikh, who is reportedly a resident of Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh.

Local residents also accused hotel owner Faiyyaz Ahmad Sheikh of negligence, saying such acts could pose a serious threat to public health.

Police said the matter is under investigation and the authenticity of the viral video is also being verified.

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