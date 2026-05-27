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HomeNewsIndiaCentral Railway Revises Station Food Prices From June 1; Pav, Samosa, Idli, Soup Get Costlier: Check List

Central Railway Revises Station Food Prices From June 1; Pav, Samosa, Idli, Soup Get Costlier: Check List

Central Railway has revised food prices at station stalls from June 1, with Aloo Vada fixed at Rs 15 and Pav priced at Rs 5.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 27 May 2026 12:45 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Central Railway revises food prices at static stalls effective June 1.
  • Popular snacks like Aloo Vada, Samosa, and Idli see price changes.
  • Some items like Misal Pav and Kachori remain unchanged in price.
  • Stalls must now display bilingual rate lists and improve hygiene.

Central Railway has approved a revised pricing structure for food items sold at minor static catering stalls across its railway stations, with the updated menu set to come into force from June 1. Under the new rates, passengers will now pay ₹15 for a single 50-gram Aloo Vada, while the accompanying Pav has been separately priced at ₹5. The revision is expected to affect thousands of daily commuters and long-distance travellers who rely on station food stalls for quick meals and snacks.

Popular Snacks See Price Revision

Several commonly purchased snack items have witnessed price changes under the revised menu issued by the railway administration. Veg Samosa, Veg Puff, and Sabudana Vada have all been priced at ₹20 each. Among heavier meal options, Pav Bhaji will now cost ₹50, matching the newly fixed price for Veg Pizza.

South Indian dishes have also been included in the revised list. Masala Dosa has been priced at ₹35, while a serving of two Idlis with Sambar and Chutney will now be available for ₹30.

Some Food Items Remain Unchanged

Despite the broader revision, the prices of a few popular items have not been altered. Misal Pav will continue to be sold at ₹35, while Kachori remains priced at ₹15. Dabeli, another widely consumed snack at railway stations, will continue to cost ₹20.

Railway officials indicated that the revised pricing aims to standardise food costs across catering stalls operating under Central Railway jurisdiction.

Railways Pushes Hygiene And Transparency Measures

Alongside the revised rates, Central Railway has directed vendors to improve hygiene and food quality standards at station stalls.

Authorities have made it mandatory for all catering stalls to prominently display bilingual rate lists so passengers can clearly view food prices in multiple languages.

Officials also stated that periodic inspections will be conducted to ensure vendors comply with the revised pricing system and maintain cleanliness standards. The inspections are expected to focus on food quality, customer complaints, and cases of alleged overcharging.

Revised Central Railway Food Prices From June 1

Aloo Vada (50 gm): ₹15
Pav: ₹5
Veg Samosa: ₹20
Veg Puff: ₹20
Sabudana Vada: ₹20
Pav Bhaji: ₹50
Veg Pizza: ₹50
Masala Dosa: ₹35
Idli with Sambar (2 pieces): ₹30
Misal Pav: ₹35 (unchanged)
Kachori: ₹15 (unchanged)
Dabeli: ₹20 (unchanged)

Before You Go

Delhi Crime: Delhi Teen Shot Outside Amar Colony Restaurant After Minor Argument, One Arrested

Frequently Asked Questions

When do the new food prices at Central Railway stations come into effect?

The revised pricing structure for food items at Central Railway's static catering stalls will be implemented from June 1.

What is the new price for an Aloo Vada at Central Railway stations?

A single 50-gram Aloo Vada will now cost ₹15, with the Pav priced separately at ₹5.

Which popular snack items are now priced at ₹20?

Veg Samosa, Veg Puff, and Sabudana Vada have all been set at a price of ₹20 each under the new rates.

Are all food item prices being changed at Central Railway stations?

No, some popular items like Misal Pav (₹35), Kachori (₹15), and Dabeli (₹20) will remain unchanged.

What measures are being taken to ensure transparency and hygiene at food stalls?

Vendors must display bilingual rate lists, and periodic inspections will check compliance with pricing, cleanliness, and food quality standards.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 May 2026 12:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indian Railways Vada Pav Mumbai News Central Railway Railway Food Prices
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