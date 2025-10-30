A tense drama unfolded in Mumbai’s Powai on Thursday when a man, identified as Rohit Arya, allegedly held 19 people — including 17 teenagers — hostage inside a studio, prompting a swift police operation to rescue them. According to officials, the incident took place at RA Studio in Mahavir Classic Building around 1.45 pm, when Arya reportedly called a group of boys and girls, all around 15 years of age, for an audition for a web series.

Police later confirmed that all hostages were rescued unharmed and handed over to their families. Arya was taken into custody following the one-hour standoff.

Rohit Arya Wanted to Speak to Former Minister Deepak Kesarkar: Police

Jeevan Sonawane, Senior Police Inspector of Powai police station, said that Arya’s motive appeared to be linked to a grievance with the state’s education department.

“The person behind the hostage wanted to speak to former Maharashtra education minister Deepak Kesarkar regarding some issues he had with the department,” Sonawane told Hindustan Times.

Mumbai Police sources told news agency ANI, "Initially, accused Rohit Arya was listening to the police and cooperating. He mentioned Deepak Kesarkar's name during the conversation and said that he doesn't trust Kesarkar. When he stopped cooperating with the police, the police started forming a strategy to go in. A phone call was made to him for the last time at 2 pm to say that his demands will be met and he should let the children go. He was made to speak with his family, but it had no impact on him. Police started breaking down the grill at 3.30 pm and entered the studio at 4.30 pm."

"The accused had sprayed chemical on the entire floor, making the situation even more dangerous. As soon as the police went inside, he bent to get something from his bag. At that moment, API Amol Waghmare fired one round in retaliation, and it hit him on the left side of his chest. He was taken to a hospital where he died. Investigation reveals that the accused had put an ad for a web series on social media, and an audition had been going on for the past 4 days. 17 children were selected in the audition," they added.

Earlier, Arya also released a video during the standoff, believed to have been recorded inside the studio, in which he stated that he had certain demands and wanted to “talk to some people” and “ask them questions”.

He added that taking the children hostage was part of a plan to have “a simple conversation”, though he did not specify what his demands were or whom exactly he wanted to confront.

In the video shared online, Arya insisted that he did not want money, but threatened to set fire to the studio if he was not allowed to speak to those he wanted to reach.

Rohit Arya Carried Air Guns And Chemicals: Police

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Datta Nalawade, the accused was armed with an air gun and carrying certain chemicals. A police team, including the Quick Response Team (QRT), Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, and fire brigade personnel, quickly reached the scene to defuse the situation.

“Police tried to negotiate with him, but as the talks made no headway, a team entered the studio through the bathroom and overpowered him with the help of another person who was inside,” DCP Nalawade said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Children Safe After “Challenging Operation”: DCP Nalawade

The rescue ended with seventeen children, a senior citizen, and another man safely escorted out of the studio.

Satyanaranyan, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), confirmed that all the children were safe and later reunited with their parents.

Describing the operation, DCP Nalawade said it was particularly difficult because Arya was uncooperative during negotiations.

“It was a challenging operation, because we were negotiating with him without any positive outcome… To save the children’s lives was our priority,” he added, as quoted by PTI.

Police have launched an inquiry into Arya’s background and are investigating what prompted the act that threw an entire neighbourhood into panic.