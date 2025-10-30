Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Mumbai: Man Holds 17 Teens, 2 Others Captive Inside RA Studio Under Guise Of Audition, Shot Dead In Crossfire

Rohit Arya, a mentally disturbed man, was arrested in Mumbai for holding around 17 teens hostage in a studio. He claimed responsibility, stating it was a planned attempt disguised as an audition.

By : Suraj Ojha, Mritunjay Singh | Updated at : 30 Oct 2025 06:43 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A tense standoff gripped Mumbai’s Powai area on Thursday after a man posing as an acting coach held 19 people — including 17 teenagers — hostage inside the R A Studio. The accused, identified as Rohit Arya, was fatally injured in a police crossfire following an hour-long rescue operation, officials confirmed.

According to Mumbai Police, Arya fired at the police before they retaliated with a single round. He sustained injuries and later succumbed during treatment.
“Accused Rohit Arya had opened fire on police. In response, police fired one round in retaliation. Arya was injured in the exchange and died during treatment,” an officer said.

Joint Commissioner of Police Satyanarayan told reporters that all the children were rescued unharmed. Teams from the Mumbai Police and Fire Brigade managed to secure the premises and safely evacuate the children after hours of negotiation and planning.

Children Lured Under Guise of Audition

Preliminary investigation revealed that Arya, reportedly an employee at the studio and a YouTuber, had been conducting fake acting auditions for several days. Parents brought their children—mostly around 15 years old—believing it could open doors for film roles. Arya on Thursday went on to hold 17 of them as captive.

The situation escalated when he released a disturbing video online, claiming his motive was not financial but “moral” and “ethical”.

‘A Slightest Wrong Move Will Trigger Me’

In his social media video, Arya said he wanted to “speak to a few people and ask them questions” and warned authorities against provoking him. “I took them hostage as part of a plan,” he said, adding chillingly, “A slightest wrong move from your end will trigger me to set this entire place on fire and die in it… Please do not trigger me to do any harm to anybody.”

Police officials said the accused appeared to be “mentally unstable.” Deputy Commissioner of Police Datta Nalawade stated that the rescue team entered the premises by forcing access through a bathroom. Authorities later recovered air guns and certain chemical substances from the studio.

Videos showed children peeking through glass windows while being confined inside. All the children are informed to be safe and have since been reunited with their families.

"All children have been safely rescued from the spot. The man, Rohit Arya has been detained by the Police. The Police are talking to him and trying to find out why he took such a step and if actually is mentally unstable," an official told ANI.

Police have launched a detailed investigation into Arya’s background and possible motives. Officials are also looking into whether he was suffering from any mental health issues or if there were deeper links behind his actions.

Published at : 30 Oct 2025 04:14 PM (IST)
