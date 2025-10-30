Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCities'Any Wrong Move...': Mumbai Hostage Taker's Chilling Warning Before Being Shot Dead — VIDEO

According to Mumbai Police, Arya fired at the police before they retaliated with a single round. He sustained injuries and later succumbed during treatment.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Oct 2025 05:56 PM (IST)
A terrifying incident unfolded in Mumbai’s Powai area on Thursday when a man identified as Rohit Arya allegedly held around 20 to 25 children hostage inside a studio. Before his arrest, Arya released a disturbing video message in which he made cryptic demands and issued veiled threats, sending shockwaves across the city.

Hours after his detention, Arya was shot dead by the police in an encounter. According to Mumbai Police, Arya fired at the police before they retaliated with a single round. He sustained injuries and later succumbed during treatment.

‘I Am Not a Terrorist'

In the video, Arya insisted that his act was not motivated by money or malice but part of a “plan.” “I am not a terrorist,” he said calmly. “I am not demanding any money, and nothing immoral. I just want to have simple conversations, for which I took these children hostage.”

Claiming he was not acting alone, Arya added, “I have done this under a plan... I am not alone; there are other people.” He went on to threaten self-immolation and warned that he would “burn the premises” if provoked.

Without naming anyone, he appeared to address the video to a specific group or individual, ending it with a chilling warning: “The slightest wrong move from your end will trigger me.”

Police Rescue All Children Safely

As news of the hostage situation spread, Mumbai Police and fire brigade teams swiftly reached the scene. After tense negotiations, police managed to take Arya into custody without harm to the children. Authorities said that all the minors were rescued safely.

“A man identified as Rohit Arya had held a few children hostage in the Powai area. He released a video purportedly saying he wanted to speak with a few people, and if not allowed, he would set everything on fire and harm himself and the children,” the Mumbai Police said in a statement.

They added that the suspect appeared to be “mentally unstable” and that officers were “trying to handle the matter sensitively.” It remains unclear whether any force was used during his detention.

“All children have been safely rescued from the spot. The man, Rohit Arya, has been detained by the police. The police are questioning him to determine why he took such a step and whether he is indeed mentally unstable,” officials said.

Published at : 30 Oct 2025 05:56 PM (IST)
