Mumbai Ganeshotsav: Idols Under 6 Feet Must Be Immersed In Artificial Ponds

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday said that as per the high court's orders, it will be mandatory to immerse Lord Ganesh idols under six feet in height in artificial ponds during the upcoming festival.

The 10-day Ganesh festival is set to begin on September 14.

In a release issued after a review meeting between civic officials, office-bearers of Ganesh mandals and idol makers at the BMC headquarters, the civic body said it has made necessary arrangements for the immersion of idols below six feet.

As per the High Court's August 20, 2026 directions, its July 24, 2025 order will have to be followed until the final decision in the public interest litigation, the BMC said.

The civic body has made available 281 artificial immersion ponds, besides 44 beaches and jetties and 23 natural lakes, taking the total number of immersion sites to 348. The locations of the artificial ponds will also be made available to citizens through QR codes and Google Maps.

The BMC will deploy 1,132 lifeguards, 85 ambulances, 34 cranes and 10 motor boats, besides 498 'nirmalya' (remnants of flowers, garlands) collection bins, 326 nirmalya dumpers and 6,052 floodlights and searchlights at the immersion sites, officials said.

Preparations have also been undertaken along the routes of idol arrival and immersion with 4,279 potholes and 171 drain covers repaired on 506 roads.

Obstructing cables have been removed at 281 locations and tree pruning carried out at 515 spots, the civic body said.

To promote an eco-friendly Ganesh festival, the BMC has provided 858 tonnes of shadu clay and 25,400 litres of eco-friendly paint free of cost to idol makers.

Through its online single-window system, 1,136 idol makers have so far been granted permissions. As of September 1, the civic body has received 1,885 applications from Sarvajanik Ganesh mandals for the 2026 festival, with the applications being scrutinised by the police and civic authorities.

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde announced that free health check-up camps will be organised at or near public Ganapati mandals under the 'Shree Ganesha Arogyacha' initiative during the festival. The camps will include general health and eye check-ups, distribution of spectacles to those requiring them and breast cancer screening for women.

The mayor also directed officials to ensure parking facilities for devotees and uninterrupted movement during idol arrival and immersion. She asked officials to inspect roads and traffic signals and keep women's facilities, including 'Hirkani' rooms and toilets, open round the clock at locations witnessing large gatherings.

The review meeting was attended by Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi, other civic office-bearers and senior BMC officials, police and traffic department officials, and representatives of various Ganapati festival coordination committees, including the Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti and Mumbai Suburban Ganesh Utsav Samanvay Samiti.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)