Mumbai, Sep 5 (PTI) More than 21,000 police personnel will be deployed to maintain law and order during idol immersions on Anant Chaturdashi, the tenth and final day of the Ganesh festival, in Mumbai, an official said on Friday.

For the first time, the police will use artificial intelligence for route management and other traffic-related updates, he said.

As many as 12 additional commissioners of police, 40 deputy commissioners, 61 assistant commissioners, 3,000 officers and 18,000 police personnel will be part of the deployment, the official said.

He said that apart from this, 14 companies of the State Reserve Police Force, four of the Central Armed Police Forces, quick response teams, and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS) will also be stationed.

At least 6,500 community Ganesh idols and 1.75 lakh household idols will be immersed at various beaches, other water bodies, and 205 artificial lakes in the city, said Satyanarayan Choudhary, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order).

The police have prepared the security detail with the help of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, he said, adding that life guards will also be stationed at immersion sites.

Drones will be used to monitor crowds along with 10,000 CCTVs across the city, while flying private drones has been prohibited.

Traffic police will also be deployed in the city to ensure a smooth movement of vehicles, said Anil Kumbhare, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic). PTI DC ARU

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)