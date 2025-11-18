Mumbai CNG Supply Restored After Major Pipeline Damage Disrupts Fuel Across City

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Long queues for refuelling were witnessed across CNG pumps in Mumbai after damage to a major gas pipeline disrupted supply for the past two days, severely affecting thousands of autorickshaws, taxis and other CNG-run vehicles. The disruption paralysed large parts of the city’s transport network and even triggered a steep rise in auto fares as drivers struggled to secure fuel. Officials have now confirmed that the CNG supply across all fuel stations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region resumed at 3:45 pm, offering much-needed relief after two days of widespread inconvenience.

What Caused The Major CNG Disruption?

Mahanagar Gas (MGL) stated that the disruption was caused by a stoppage of supply in the CGS Wadala, which subsequently affected the MGL pipeline network. This led to severe supply issues across CNG stations in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region has around 398 CNG pumps, including 152 pumps located within Mumbai city limits. Many pumps experienced significantly low pressure and were forced to reduce dispensing or shut operations temporarily, according to petrol dealers. The breakdown in supply resulted in long queues snaking across multiple neighbourhoods, with frustrated motorists waiting hours for refuelling.

Officials reiterated that the stoppage at CGS Wadala was at the core of the issue. The interruption cascaded across the entire network, creating massive delays and impacting thousands of daily commuters who rely on CNG-powered vehicles.

Impact On Public Transport

Despite the widespread disruption, CNG supply issues did not affect bus services in Mumbai. Sucheta Utale, public relations officer of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), confirmed that bus operations remained unaffected. “BEST has around 1,250 CNG buses in its fleet,” she stated, adding that services continued smoothly throughout the crisis.

While BEST buses ran without interruption, the rest of the city’s road transport system struggled. Rising auto fares, slower movement, and gridlocked queues at CNG stations created delays that rippled across Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai.

With supply fully restored from 3:45 pm across all fuel stations in the region, normalcy is expected to return gradually as pumps stabilise pressure and clear backlogs.