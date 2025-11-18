Auto Fares Spike, Airport Cabs Vanish As CNG Pipeline Damage Throws Mumbai Off Balance

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Long queues formed at CNG stations across Mumbai on Monday after a major Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) pipeline was damaged, disrupting supply to thousands of autorickshaws, taxis and other CNG-run vehicles. Auto fares surged sharply, with commuters reporting arbitrary price hikes across the city.

MGL said nearly 60 per cent of CNG pumps remain operational and that full restoration is expected by Tuesday noon.

Commuters Face Steep Fares, Cab Shortages

Residents reported auto drivers charging significantly above metered rates, citing the supply crunch. One user on X described “super chaos” at Mumbai Airport, with a severe shortage of Uber, Rapido and other app-based cabs.

“Auto drivers are charging Rs 150 - Rs 200 for routes where the meter shows only Rs 89 (MIDC to Andheri),” another commuter posted, urging authorities to intervene.

Some residents told HT.com that fares had soared so high, up to Rs 500 for a short trip to a metro station, that people opted to work from home.

Cause of Supply Halt and Restoration Timeline

MGL attributed the disruption to a stoppage in gas supply at CGS Wadala, impacting the wider pipeline network and forcing several CNG stations in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai to shut.

“The rectification work is in progress and the restoration of gas supply is expected by tomorrow, i.e. by 18th November 2025, noon,” the company said.

Earlier, the company confirmed the disruption stemmed from third-party damage to GAIL’s main gas pipeline inside the Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers compound. The impact cascaded to the City Gate Station at Wadala, a key entry point for Mumbai’s gas supply. The city has between 130 and 140 CNG pumps.

Fuel Stations and Transport Services Hit

Petrol Dealers Association (Mumbai) president Chetan Modi told PTI that several pumps were non-functional. “I have kept my own pump shut since morning as there is no (gas supply) pressure,” he said.

School Buses Forced to Reroute

School transport operations were severely affected, with operators combining multiple routes due to a lack of CNG.

Super chaos at #MumbaiAirport due to shortage of #uber #rapido and other cab services due to the #CNG issue. There is always an option of the Metro as the CSMIA T2 metro station is there. @RoadsOfMumbai pic.twitter.com/6QqmZ8UaBG — Virat A Singh (@tweetsvirat) November 17, 2025

“Many school buses in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region are facing problems in getting CNG,” said Anil Garg, who represents school bus operators. He added that around 2,000 buses were halted, forcing schools to hire private luxury buses at a cost of ₹12,000 for two 10-km trips.

Autos and Taxis Queue for Hours

Leaders of the black-and-yellow taxi and autorickshaw unions said drivers spent hours in queues, with most taxis now off-road after exhausting their CNG. The few operational pumps were running at low pressure.

The Mumbai Autorickshaw-Taximen’s Association wrote to Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, seeking compensation for two days of lost income, stating that drivers wasted entire workdays waiting for refuelling.

Cab Operators Switch to Petrol

A petrol pump dealer said many app-based cabs, particularly Ola and Uber vehicles, were temporarily running on petrol due to the scarcity of CNG.