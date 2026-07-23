A video showing students being released from a police vehicle in Mumbai's Chembur has surfaced online amid ongoing protests over the alleged NEET paper leak. The footage purportedly shows a group of students unlatching the police van carrying detained students during the demonstration. Several protesters can be seen gathering around the vehicle as those released walk away from the spot.

Mumbai has been witnessing protests in solidarity with the Cockroach Janta Party-led students’ agitation in New Delhi. While demonstrations were staged at various places, including Shivaji Park, Chaityabhoomi, Chembur and Shiv Sena Bhavan, no permission had been granted.

Student Protesters LEAK from the Police Van in Chembur, Maharashtra ✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/dSmjxC8mvt — Dr Ranjan (@DocRGM_) July 22, 2026

Students are demanding accountability over the alleged NEET paper leak and calling for reforms to the examination system. Demonstrators have also been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Police had detained several protesters during the demonstration to prevent disruption of law and order. The video circulating on social media appears to show some of those detained being released in Chembur.

The circumstances leading to the detentions and the exact number of students released were not immediately clear.

The protests over the alleged NEET paper leak have intensified in several parts of the country, with students and Opposition parties demanding action against those responsible and greater transparency in the conduct of competitive examinations.

FIRs Related To Mumbai Protests

The Mumbai police have registered 13 FIRs between July 18 and July 22 in connection with the ongoing protests on charges of unlawful assembly and violation of prohibitory orders, booking 400 people. Cases have been registered at different police stations, and notices were issued to those named in the FIRs, following which they were allowed to leave, officials said on Wednesday.

On July 19, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray addressed a gathering organised at Shivaji Park to protest against fasting activist Sonam Wangchuk’s transfer to Safdarjung Hospital from the Delhi Jantar Mantar protest site. The Mumbai police have also initiated action over a protest held at Chaityabhoomi in Dadar on Monday without permission and are in the process of registering an FIR, the official said.

The accused in all the 13 cases have been booked under charges including disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant, wrongful restraint and unlawful assembly, among other provisions, officials said.