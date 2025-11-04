Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia‘I Killed My Wife For You’: Bengaluru Doctor’s Message To Woo 4–5 Women Adds Twist To Kruthika Murder Case

‘I Killed My Wife For You’: Bengaluru Doctor’s Message To Woo 4–5 Women Adds Twist To Kruthika Murder Case

Mahendra Reddy, accused of murdering his wife Kruthila Reddy, sent "I killed my wife for you" messages via PhonePe to former romantic interests after her death.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Nov 2025 11:08 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In a chilling development in the murder of Bengaluru-based dermatologist Dr Kruthika Reddy, investigators have uncovered that her husband and the prime accused, Dr Mahendra Reddy GS, allegedly sent a cryptic message—“I killed my wife for you”—to several women weeks after her death.

Police said Mahendra, a 32-year-old general surgeon at Victoria Hospital, used a digital payment app to deliver the message, apparently in an attempt to rekindle relationships with women who had previously rejected him. According to investigators, he reached out to at least four or five women, including another medical professional who had blocked him across social media and messaging platforms, as per a report on Times of India.

Unable to contact them directly, Mahendra reportedly turned to PhonePe, exploiting its payment note feature to send the disturbing message. His phone and laptop have been seized and sent for forensic examination, which confirmed the existence of the communications.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield) K. Parashurama confirmed that the digital trail has been verified. Adding that further investigation is underway, he declined to disclose more details due to the sensitivity of the probe.

Kruthika Reddy Murder Case 

Mahendra was arrested on October 14, 2025, in Udupi, six months after Kruthika’s death. Police allege he murdered her by administering a restricted anaesthetic agent into multiple organs, making it appear as a natural death.

The couple, who married in May 2024, reportedly had a strained relationship. Investigators believe Mahendra carefully plotted the crime, using his medical expertise and taking advantage of Kruthila’s existing health issues, including gastric and metabolic disorders — conditions he had earlier claimed were hidden by her family.

The case has sent shockwaves through both the medical fraternity and the public. Beyond the brutal nature of the alleged murder, Mahendra’s post-crime behaviour — attempting to initiate romantic contact by referencing his wife’s death — has added a disturbing psychological dimension to the unfolding investigation.

ALSO READ: Trump Warns NYC Could Lose Federal Funds If Zohran Mamdani Wins Mayoral Race

Published at : 04 Nov 2025 11:08 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bengaluru Karnataka
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Tejashwi Promises ₹ 30,000 For Women Ahead Of Bihar Polls, Check Who Is Eligible
Tejashwi Promises ₹ 30,000 For Women Ahead Of Bihar Polls, Check Who Is Eligible
World
Over 7,000 Truck Drivers Taken Off US Roads For Failing English Tests, Indian Drivers Hit Hard
Over 7,000 Truck Drivers Taken Off US Roads For Failing English Tests, Indian Drivers Hit Hard
Cities
3 Arrested For Raping MBA Student Near Coimbatore Airport
3 Arrested For Raping MBA Student Near Coimbatore Airport
World
Pakistan Responds To Trump’s Nuclear Test Remarks, Says 'Won't Be The First To Resume Nuclear Tests'
Pakistan Responds To Trump’s Nuclear Test Remarks, Says 'Won't Be The First To Resume Nuclear Tests'
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election: Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition In Darbhanga, Labels INDIA Bloc “Pappu, Tappu, Appu”
Kanpur Dehat: Massive Fire Erupts In Plastic Warehouse, Thick Smoke Covers Sky
Breaking: Donald Trump’s Claim Raises Questions On U.S.-Pakistan Ties Amid Nuclear Test Allegations
Breaking: Donald Trump Claims Pakistan Conducting Underground Nuclear Tests | ABP NEWS
India Awaits Formal Response After Trump’s Nuclear Test Claims; Delhi Reaffirms No-First-Use Stance
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | Jobs Vs Degrees: Why Affordable Skill-Based Education Could Be The Answer
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget