In a chilling development in the murder of Bengaluru-based dermatologist Dr Kruthika Reddy, investigators have uncovered that her husband and the prime accused, Dr Mahendra Reddy GS, allegedly sent a cryptic message—“I killed my wife for you”—to several women weeks after her death.

Police said Mahendra, a 32-year-old general surgeon at Victoria Hospital, used a digital payment app to deliver the message, apparently in an attempt to rekindle relationships with women who had previously rejected him. According to investigators, he reached out to at least four or five women, including another medical professional who had blocked him across social media and messaging platforms, as per a report on Times of India.

Unable to contact them directly, Mahendra reportedly turned to PhonePe, exploiting its payment note feature to send the disturbing message. His phone and laptop have been seized and sent for forensic examination, which confirmed the existence of the communications.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield) K. Parashurama confirmed that the digital trail has been verified. Adding that further investigation is underway, he declined to disclose more details due to the sensitivity of the probe.

Kruthika Reddy Murder Case

Mahendra was arrested on October 14, 2025, in Udupi, six months after Kruthika’s death. Police allege he murdered her by administering a restricted anaesthetic agent into multiple organs, making it appear as a natural death.

The couple, who married in May 2024, reportedly had a strained relationship. Investigators believe Mahendra carefully plotted the crime, using his medical expertise and taking advantage of Kruthila’s existing health issues, including gastric and metabolic disorders — conditions he had earlier claimed were hidden by her family.

The case has sent shockwaves through both the medical fraternity and the public. Beyond the brutal nature of the alleged murder, Mahendra’s post-crime behaviour — attempting to initiate romantic contact by referencing his wife’s death — has added a disturbing psychological dimension to the unfolding investigation.

