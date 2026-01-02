Shah Rukh Khan Facing Backlash Over Mustafizur Signing, But KKR Ownership Goes Beyond One Name

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) find themselves at the center of a social and political storm following IPL 2026 auction. The franchise's decision to secure Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman for ₹9.20 crore was intended to be a tactical masterstroke, it has instead sparked a wave of threats and controversy.

Shah Rukh Khan, the face of the franchise, has become the primary target of this backlash, with some critics even labeling him a "traitor."

However, the public outcry often overlooks the fact that KKR is a collective business entity with multiple high-profile owners.

Root of Controversy

The backlash stems from the escalating geopolitical tensions and reports of violence against minority communities in Bangladesh.

Public sentiment in India has turned sharply against sporting ties with the neighbor, leading to protests from religious and political groups.

Leaders like BJP MLA Sangeet Som and spiritual guru Devkinandan Thakur have vocally criticized the move, with some even threatening to disrupt IPL matches if Rahman takes the field.

The core of their argument is that investing significant sums in a Bangladeshi player is insensitive given the current diplomatic climate.

Beyond Shah Rukh Khan: KKR Ownership Structure

While "King Khan" is the most visible figure in the KKR dugout, the team is owned by Knight Riders Sports Private Limited, a joint venture between two major business houses. The responsibility for the team's decisions, including player auctions, rests with a group of owners:

Red Chillies Entertainment (Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Khan): Holding a 55% stake, Shah Rukh Khan is the majority owner. Through his production house, he provides the global brand value and marketing muscle that makes KKR the fourth most valuable IPL franchise ($227 million).

The Mehta Group (Jay Mehta & Juhi Chawla): Industrialist Jay Mehta and his wife, veteran actress Juhi Chawla, own the remaining 45% stake. Jay Mehta, who heads the multinational Mehta Group, brings extensive business expertise to the franchise's operational strategy. Juhi Chawla is frequently seen at the auction table and is deeply involved in the team’s management decisions.

Consolidation and Road Ahead

Recent reports suggest that the ownership structure may soon undergo a shift. Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly in talks to buy a significant portion of the Mehta Group’s shares, which could see his stake rise to nearly 90%.

As the 2026 season approaches, the KKR management - led by CEO Venky Mysore - is navigating a delicate balance. While the franchise remains committed to its auction picks, BCCI is expected to monitor the security situation closely.

For KKR, the challenge will be to ensure that the "Spirit of Cricket" prevails over the growing political noise, even as the owners remain the focal point of a national debate.