Mumbai Airport Flight Operations To See Major Changes From October, Check Details

Passengers travelling from Mumbai International Airport will need to keep track of possible changes to their flight terminals and airport of departure, with major shifts in flight operations scheduled from October 2026.

From October 1, around one-third of air traffic movements at Mumbai Airport will be shifted to Navi Mumbai International Airport. Further, from October 25, one-third of the flights currently operating from Terminal 1 will be moved to Terminal 2.

Terminal 1 Redevelopment

The changes are part of the ongoing redevelopment of Mumbai Airport's Terminal 1. Demolition work on the northern section of Terminal 1B is scheduled to begin from January 15, 2027.

Mumbai Airport's Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 together handle around 950 flight movements every day. Terminal 1 is nearly 80 years old, and a portion of the terminal has already been demolished as part of the redevelopment process.

The two terminals also have different passenger-handling capacities. Terminal 1 can handle approximately 15 million passengers annually, while Terminal 2 has a capacity of around 40 million passengers per year.

Passengers Advised To Check Flight Details

Passengers who have already booked tickets from Mumbai Airport are advised to check their terminal and airport details with their respective airline before travelling.

Flight operations may be shifted between Mumbai Airport's terminals and Navi Mumbai International Airport as the changes are implemented. Checking the latest information in advance will help passengers avoid confusion and reach the correct airport or terminal.