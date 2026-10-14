Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Air India Frankfurt-Delhi flight diverted due to hijack alert.

Pilot activated squawk 7500, prompting emergency landing in Jaipur.

Security agencies investigated, confirming the hijack alert was a hoax.

An Air India flight travelling from Frankfurt, Germany, to Delhi made an emergency landing at Jaipur Airport following a reported Squawk alert on Wednesday. The alert was later found to be a hoax after security agencies investigated the incident. The aircraft, operating as flight AI 2030, was diverted to Jaipur after Ahmedabad Air Traffic Control (ATC) received an emergency alert at around 9:05 am.



The pilot reportedly pressed the squawk code 7500, which is used internationally to indicate unlawful interference with an aircraft, including a hijacking.

Flight Diverted To Jaipur

Air India flight AI 2030 was operating from Frankfurt to Delhi when the emergency alert was received by Ahmedabad ATC. Following the alert, the aircraft was diverted to Jaipur, where it made an emergency landing.

According to the information available, the flight had taken off from Frankfurt at 10:45 pm the previous night.

VIDEO | Jaipur: Air India's Frankfurt-Delhi flight diverted to Jaipur following bomb threat; plane makes emergency landing at airport; officials arrive at the airport. More details awaited. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/Ghw7VdiSkg — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 14, 2026

What Does Squawk 7500 Mean?

Squawk 7500 is an internationally recognised transponder code used by pilots to discreetly indicate that an aircraft is experiencing unlawful interference, such as a hijacking.

When air traffic controllers receive this code, it signals a potential security threat and can trigger an emergency response involving aviation authorities and security agencies.

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Flight Diverted After Bomb Threat

Malviya Nagar Assistant Commissioner of Police Shiv Dayal told news agency PTI that airport authorities had alerted the police about the emergency landing of the Frankfurt-Delhi flight following a bomb threat.

According to the police official, the aircraft was diverted to Jaipur after the threat was reported. The number of passengers on board was not immediately known.

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Security agencies initiated checks following the aircraft's arrival to determine the nature of the threat. An official response from Air India was awaited at the time of reporting.