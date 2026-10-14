Rekha Gupta Calls CJP AAP’s ‘B-Team’, Blames Protests For Losses And Troubling Delhi Residents

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday accused Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) of functioning as a “B-Team” of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), challenging the outfit to protest in Punjab over the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh, alias Jhota. Addressing a press conference, Gupta also accused Opposition parties and other organisations of pursuing political agendas, opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and allegedly colluding with foreign elements to undermine India.

Punjab Challenge

Gupta questioned why the CJP did not stage protests over issues in states governed by Opposition parties. She challenged its members to demonstrate in Punjab following the killing of Singh, who had campaigned against drug abuse and the illegal sale of addictive substances at chemist shops.

Singh was shot dead in broad daylight in a busy market in Punjab’s Mansa district on October 13, according to the account cited at the press conference.

“Why do they act like the B-Team of AAP and work only on agendas suited to the party?” Gupta asked, accusing the organisation of selectively raising issues for political purposes.

Jantar Mantar Row

The chief minister also criticised the CJP for continuing to insist on protesting at Jantar Mantar, which has recently been denotified as a designated protest site.

On Tuesday, some of the outfit’s leaders breached barricades and entered the area, raising slogans demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The demonstration concerned alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

Gupta accused the protesters of deliberately troubling Delhi residents and disrupting the city, claiming that such demonstrations had caused losses worth thousands of crores of rupees and harassed traders and ordinary people.

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SIR Defence

Gupta also criticised the Congress and AAP for opposing the SIR exercise, arguing that the parties did not raise similar objections in states where they had won elections.

She claimed that Opposition parties and associated organisations were frustrated by electoral defeats and were attempting to disrupt the country’s progress. Gupta attributed their actions to political ambitions and claimed that foreign elements seeking to undermine India were working alongside them.

Defending the electoral revision process, she said the SIR was not a new exercise, pointing out that the Election Commission had conducted it in 2002 as well.

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