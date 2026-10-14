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English NewsNewsIndiaPunjab Activist Murder: Accused Ashwani Kumar’s Home Demolished, Shop Torched. VIDEO

Punjab Activist Murder: Accused Ashwani Kumar’s Home Demolished, Shop Torched. VIDEO

Authorities demolished illegal structures at the home of Ashwani Kumar, accused of shooting anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa. His medical store was also set ablaze amid protests.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 14 Oct 2026 02:41 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Medical store owner fatally shot anti-drug activist in Mansa.
  • Authorities demolished accused's illegal structures; protesters burned store.
  • Accused owner arrested in Rajasthan amid state drug concerns.

Authorities demolished illegal structures at the residence of Ashwani Kumar, the medical store owner accused of fatally shooting anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Punjab’s Mansa. The action came amid public outrage over Tuesday’s killing, which has intensified concerns over the alleged sale and use of addictive drugs in the state. Kumar was captured on camera allegedly shooting Jhota at point-blank range during a confrontation over the alleged illegal sale of addictive medicines at his medical store. In a related development, a crowd gathered outside the shop and set it on fire.

Home Demolition

Authorities demolished illegal structures at Kumar’s residence following the killing, which has triggered widespread protests in Mansa. The action against the accused’s property has emerged as a key development in the case.

Medical Store Set Ablaze

A crowd gathered outside Kumar’s medical store and set the premises on fire. A heavy police deployment remained at the spot as protesters pulled medicines from the store and threw them outside before setting the shop ablaze.

The activists raised slogans of “Bole So Nihal” as they entered the shop and removed the medicines. One protester found pregabalin capsules, which the activists said were prohibited in Punjab, and displayed them to the gathering.

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Accused Arrested

Kumar was arrested by police on Wednesday in Salasar, Rajasthan, while allegedly on the run. He had been captured in a video on Tuesday shooting Jhota during a confrontation over alleged illegal sales of addictive drugs at his medical store in Mansa.

Drug Issue In Focus

The killing has snowballed into a major controversy in Punjab, where the widespread use of narcotics and psychedelics remains a significant political issue. The protests and demolition have brought renewed attention to allegations of illegal sales of addictive medicines and the state’s continuing concerns over drug use.

Frequently Asked Questions

What incident sparked the recent developments in Mansa?

Medical store owner Ashwani Kumar fatally shot anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota. The confrontation occurred over the alleged illegal sale of addictive medicines at Kumar's store.

What actions were taken against the properties associated with the accused?

Authorities demolished illegal structures at Ashwani Kumar's residence. Additionally, a crowd gathered outside his medical store and set the premises on fire.

Has Ashwani Kumar, the accused in the shooting, been arrested?

Yes, Ashwani Kumar was arrested by police on Wednesday in Salasar, Rajasthan. He was captured while allegedly on the run after the shooting incident.

What broader issue has this incident brought back into focus?

The killing has intensified concerns over the alleged sale and use of addictive drugs in Punjab. It has renewed attention to the widespread use of narcotics and psychedelics in the state.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Oct 2026 02:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mansa PUNJAB Parvinder Singh Jhota
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