Punjab Activist Murder: Accused Ashwani Kumar’s Home Demolished, Shop Torched. VIDEO

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Medical store owner fatally shot anti-drug activist in Mansa.

Authorities demolished accused's illegal structures; protesters burned store.

Accused owner arrested in Rajasthan amid state drug concerns.

Authorities demolished illegal structures at the residence of Ashwani Kumar, the medical store owner accused of fatally shooting anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Punjab’s Mansa. The action came amid public outrage over Tuesday’s killing, which has intensified concerns over the alleged sale and use of addictive drugs in the state. Kumar was captured on camera allegedly shooting Jhota at point-blank range during a confrontation over the alleged illegal sale of addictive medicines at his medical store. In a related development, a crowd gathered outside the shop and set it on fire.

Home Demolition

Authorities demolished illegal structures at Kumar’s residence following the killing, which has triggered widespread protests in Mansa. The action against the accused’s property has emerged as a key development in the case.

#WATCH | Punjab: House of the man, accused of shooting anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, being demolished in Mansa. Police personnel are present at the spot. The accused was arrested from Churu, Rajasthan earlier today. https://t.co/UOl9AmkKWG — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2026

Medical Store Set Ablaze

A crowd gathered outside Kumar’s medical store and set the premises on fire. A heavy police deployment remained at the spot as protesters pulled medicines from the store and threw them outside before setting the shop ablaze.

The activists raised slogans of “Bole So Nihal” as they entered the shop and removed the medicines. One protester found pregabalin capsules, which the activists said were prohibited in Punjab, and displayed them to the gathering.

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Accused Arrested

Kumar was arrested by police on Wednesday in Salasar, Rajasthan, while allegedly on the run. He had been captured in a video on Tuesday shooting Jhota during a confrontation over alleged illegal sales of addictive drugs at his medical store in Mansa.

Drug Issue In Focus

The killing has snowballed into a major controversy in Punjab, where the widespread use of narcotics and psychedelics remains a significant political issue. The protests and demolition have brought renewed attention to allegations of illegal sales of addictive medicines and the state’s continuing concerns over drug use.