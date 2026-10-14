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English NewsCitiesBJP Leader Ramesh Yadav Held Hostage, Rs 50 Lakh Looted At Kanpur Farmhouse

BJP Leader Ramesh Yadav Held Hostage, Rs 50 Lakh Looted At Kanpur Farmhouse

The incident occurred in the Westpara police station area, around 15 kilometres from Kanpur city. The robbery triggered a major response from the police department after the incident was reported.

Written By : Deepika Bhatt |  Updated at : 14 Oct 2026 11:26 AM (IST)

A case of robbery involving Rs 50 lakh has been reported in Kanpur, where masked men allegedly held BJP OBC Morcha state minister Ramesh Yadav hostage at his farmhouse. The incident reportedly took place around midnight on Monday, when the assailants entered the farmhouse, tied his hands and legs, and looted the premises before fleeing.

The incident occurred in the Westpara police station area, around 15 kilometres from Kanpur city. The robbery triggered a major response from the police department after the incident was reported.

Police Examine CCTV Footage To Identify Suspects

Upon receiving information about the incident, Joint Police Commissioner Dr Vipin Tada and DCP Dipendranath Chaudhary reached the spot with a police team. They inspected the scene and launched an investigation.

Police are examining CCTV footage from cameras installed at the farmhouse to identify the masked assailants. Multiple teams have been deployed to trace and arrest the accused.

Kanpur Police Commissioner Raghuveer Lal said police officers were camping at the site. He added that the culprits would be arrested soon. Police are investigating all aspects of the case.

Ramesh Yadav Appointed BJP OBC Morcha State Minister

Ramesh Yadav was appointed state minister of the BJP OBC Morcha on October 1. He took charge of the post in Lucknow on Monday and returned to Kanpur later in the evening.

Yadav has served as block pramukh twice, while his wife, Shashi Yadav, has also held the position. In 2022, he contested the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from the Bithoor constituency on a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket.

Police are continuing their investigation and searching for the accused.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Oct 2026 11:26 AM (IST)
Tags :
BJP Kanpur Ramesh Yadav UP News
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