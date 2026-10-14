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English NewsNewsIndiaPalakkad Lynching: 7 Held, Autopsy Doctor Asks ‘Where Is Humanity?’, More Locals Likely Involved

Palakkad Lynching: 7 Held, Autopsy Doctor Asks ‘Where Is Humanity?’, More Locals Likely Involved

Seven men have been arrested over the murder of an unidentified man found near Palakkad's Moolathara dam. Police suspect he was beaten with logs and stones.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 14 Oct 2026 02:42 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Seven arrested for unidentified man's murder near Palakkad dam.
  • Victim assaulted for repeatedly sleeping in residential courtyard.
  • Attackers allegedly used logs, stones, under alcohol influence.
  • Victim unidentified; police continue probe to establish identity.

Police have arrested seven men in connection with the murder of an unidentified man whose body was discovered near the Moolathara dam in Palakkad district on Sunday morning. Investigators suspect the victim, believed to have been experiencing mental health issues and surviving by begging, was brutally assaulted after repeatedly sleeping in the courtyard of a house despite warnings.

The Meenakshipuram police identified Kathiresan, a resident of Moolakkadavu, as the prime accused. The other arrested men are Naveen, Karthik, Sanjay, Prasanth, Manikandan and Sooryaprakash.

Attacked Over Sleeping In Courtyard

According to police, the accused allegedly attacked the man because he continued to sleep in the courtyard of a house despite being repeatedly warned against doing so.

Investigators suspect the seven men were under the influence of alcohol when the assault took place. They allegedly used wooden logs and stones to attack the victim, repeatedly striking his face and head and causing severe injuries.

The assault allegedly continued even after the man collapsed, police said. Preliminary findings suggest that a confrontation may have broken out after the victim approached a group of youths who were drinking.

ALSO READ: Punjab Activist Murder: Accused Ashwani Kumar’s Home Demolished, Shop Torched

Body Found Near Dam

Local residents discovered the body under suspicious circumstances near Moolathara dam on Sunday morning and alerted the authorities.

A post-mortem examination conducted at Thrissur Medical College Hospital revealed injuries consistent with a violent assault. Based on the findings, police registered a murder case and began investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

The victim's identity has not yet been established. Police suspect he may have been a native of Tamil Nadu and had reportedly been staying in the Moolathara dam area for around a week.

CCTV Footage Led To Arrests

Police initially took five people into custody based on circumstantial evidence. Investigators subsequently examined CCTV footage and detained two more suspects.

All seven men have since been arrested in connection with the case. Police are continuing their investigation to establish the sequence of events leading to the murder and determine whether anyone else was involved.

The identity of the victim remains a key part of the probe, with investigators working to establish his background and trace any possible family members.

Palakkad's Earlier Mob Killing

The latest case has brought renewed attention to the 2025 killing of Ramnarayan Baghel, a 31-year-old migrant labourer from Chhattisgarh, in Attappallam near Walayar in Palakkad district.

Baghel had travelled to Palakkad in search of work and was preparing to return home when a local mob allegedly cornered him over a false accusation of theft. He was subjected to what was described as a “mob trial” before being lynched.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Oct 2026 02:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Palakkad Kerala Crime Moolathara Dam
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