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English NewsNewsIndia‘Police Beat Us, Called Us Touts’: Rahul Gandhi Brings Protesters On Camera

‘Police Beat Us, Called Us Touts’: Rahul Gandhi Brings Protesters On Camera

Rahul brought the male and female protesters in front of the camera and listened to their accounts of the incident.

Written By : Deepika Bhatt |  Updated at : 14 Oct 2026 01:58 PM (IST)

Rahul Gandhi interacted with protesters over allegations of police brutality and misconduct during a demonstration. He brought the male and female protesters in front of the camera and listened to their accounts of the incident.

The protesters alleged that they were staging a peaceful demonstration when police personnel assaulted them. They claimed that they were beaten and taken from Sansad Marg to Delhi Gate.

According to the protesters, police personnel told them, “You are touts; you come here for money.”

During a press conference, Rahul Gandhi addressed Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying, “Amit Shah ji, look at this... this is an India.”

He urged students to record videos and preserve evidence of the alleged police misconduct. Rahul Gandhi assured them that everyone responsible, from the top to the bottom, would be punished and told the students that they had nothing to fear.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Oct 2026 01:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
CJP CONGRESS : Rahul Gandhi
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