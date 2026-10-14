‘Police Beat Us, Called Us Touts’: Rahul Gandhi Brings Protesters On Camera

Rahul Gandhi interacted with protesters over allegations of police brutality and misconduct during a demonstration. He brought the male and female protesters in front of the camera and listened to their accounts of the incident.

The protesters alleged that they were staging a peaceful demonstration when police personnel assaulted them. They claimed that they were beaten and taken from Sansad Marg to Delhi Gate.

According to the protesters, police personnel told them, “You are touts; you come here for money.”

During a press conference, Rahul Gandhi addressed Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying, “Amit Shah ji, look at this... this is an India.”

He urged students to record videos and preserve evidence of the alleged police misconduct. Rahul Gandhi assured them that everyone responsible, from the top to the bottom, would be punished and told the students that they had nothing to fear.