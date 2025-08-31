Multiple Uttarakhand Villages Cut Off After Bridge On Jyotirmath-Malari Highway Washed Away

Gopeshwar (Uttarakhand): A motorable bridge on the Jyotirmath-Malari highway in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district got washed away due to heavy rains, severing connectivity to more than a dozen villages in the border area of the ​​​​Niti Valley.

Heavy rains in the upstream swelled the seasonal Tamak stream, and its gushing waters damaged the bridge around 2 am on Sunday, said district administration officials.

There is no report of any loss of life in this incident that occurred in this area located on the banks of Dhauliganga, a tributary of the Alaknanda river.

जोशीमठ से 10 किलोमीटर पहले.. बद्रीनाथ राजमार्ग पर अणिमठ में.. आज सुबह यह चट्टान खिसक कर आ गई.. जिससे सड़क मार्ग बंद हो गया .. pic.twitter.com/EJDUU56lX2 — atulsati joshimath (@atulsati1) August 30, 2025

Meanwhile, the Badrinath National Highway has been closed after debris accumulated at two places -- Bhanirpani and Paaglanala -- between Chamoli and Jyotirmath. The district administration said that debris is being removed with machines to restore traffic on the route.

The Kund-Chamoli National Highway connecting Kedarnath to Chamoli is also blocked due to a landslide near Bairagana, and efforts are on to open it.

