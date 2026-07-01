Power Pole Left In Middle Of Newly Built Rs 3 Lakh Road In Madhya Pradesh, Pic Surfaces

Roads are built to make travel safer and more convenient, but negligence during construction can turn them into serious safety hazards. A similar case has emerged from Madhya Pradesh, where a newly constructed road was built without removing an electricity pole standing directly in its path.

The incident was reported from Jalha village under Kanchanpur Gram Panchayat in Maihar district. Authorities constructed a nearly 100-metre-long cement concrete (CC) road at an estimated cost of Rs 2.92 lakh. However, the electricity pole in the middle of the road was left untouched, creating a potentially dangerous obstacle for motorists and pedestrians.

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Images of the road have gone viral on social media, drawing widespread criticism. Many users have described it as a symbol of government negligence and questioned the accountability of the officials and the construction agency responsible for the project. Residents have also expressed concern, warning that the pole could lead to a serious accident at any time.

Following the public backlash, Maihar District Panchayat Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shailendra Singh said an investigation would be conducted and assured that action would be taken against those found responsible.

It remains to be seen whether the administration will move beyond the inquiry and take strict action against those responsible for the apparent lapse.

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