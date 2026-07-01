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English NewsCitiesPower Pole Left In Middle Of Newly Built Rs 3 Lakh Road In Madhya Pradesh, Pic Surfaces

Power Pole Left In Middle Of Newly Built Rs 3 Lakh Road In Madhya Pradesh, Pic Surfaces

Following the public backlash, Maihar District Panchayat Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shailendra Singh said an investigation would be conducted.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 01 Jul 2026 08:27 AM (IST)

Roads are built to make travel safer and more convenient, but negligence during construction can turn them into serious safety hazards. A similar case has emerged from Madhya Pradesh, where a newly constructed road was built without removing an electricity pole standing directly in its path.

The incident was reported from Jalha village under Kanchanpur Gram Panchayat in Maihar district. Authorities constructed a nearly 100-metre-long cement concrete (CC) road at an estimated cost of Rs 2.92 lakh. However, the electricity pole in the middle of the road was left untouched, creating a potentially dangerous obstacle for motorists and pedestrians.

Also Read: 7 Killed, Over 15 Injured After Bus Crashes Into Trailer, Plunges Into Gorge On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Images of the road have gone viral on social media, drawing widespread criticism. Many users have described it as a symbol of government negligence and questioned the accountability of the officials and the construction agency responsible for the project. Residents have also expressed concern, warning that the pole could lead to a serious accident at any time.

Following the public backlash, Maihar District Panchayat Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shailendra Singh said an investigation would be conducted and assured that action would be taken against those found responsible.

It remains to be seen whether the administration will move beyond the inquiry and take strict action against those responsible for the apparent lapse.

Also Read: Commercial LPG Cylinder Gets Cheaper By Rs 183.50; Domestic Rates Unchanged

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About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 01 Jul 2026 08:27 AM (IST)
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MP News MP Road Power Pole
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