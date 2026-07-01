Commercial LPG Cylinder Gets Cheaper By Rs 183.50; Domestic Rates Unchanged

Oil marketing companies have announced revised LPG cylinder prices effective July 1, 2026, bringing significant relief for commercial consumers while leaving domestic cooking gas rates unchanged.

The biggest benefit comes for businesses, with the price of the 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder reduced by up to ₹183.50. The steep cut is expected to ease operating costs for restaurants, hotels, dhabas and other establishments that rely heavily on commercial LPG.

However, there is no change for household consumers. The price of the 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder has been kept unchanged, meaning there is neither additional financial burden nor any fresh relief for families.

Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Reduced Across Major Cities

The sharpest reduction has been recorded in Delhi, where the 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder is now priced at ₹2,930 after a cut of ₹183.50. The cylinder was previously available at ₹3,113.50.

Lucknow has also witnessed a reduction of ₹183.50. Following the revision, the price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder has fallen from ₹3,236 to ₹3,052.50.

In Kolkata, commercial LPG cylinder prices have been reduced by ₹174. The revised rate now stands at ₹3,081.50, down from ₹3,255.50. Meanwhile, in Patna, the price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder has been fixed at ₹3,227, offering relief to local businesses and restaurant owners.

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First Price Cut for Commercial LPG in 2026

This marks the first reduction in commercial LPG cylinder prices in 2026. From January to June, commercial LPG rates had witnessed successive increases, pushing prices to record highs.

The upward trend became more pronounced after the outbreak of the US-Israel and Iran conflict on February 28, which led to a sustained rise in the prices of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders.

The latest revision reverses that trend and offers much-needed respite to commercial consumers who had been facing rising fuel costs over the past several months.

How Commercial LPG Prices Rose in Recent Months

Commercial LPG cylinder prices had increased repeatedly in recent months.

On June 1, 2026, prices were raised by between ₹42 and ₹53.50. Earlier, on May 1, commercial cylinder rates witnessed a steep increase of ₹993. This followed another significant hike of around ₹200 on April 1, while prices had already gone up by ₹114.50 on March 1.

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Domestic LPG Prices Remain Unchanged

While commercial users have benefited from the latest revision, domestic consumers will continue to pay the existing prices for 14.2-kg LPG cylinders.

The price in Delhi remains unchanged at ₹942. Consumers in Lucknow will continue to pay ₹979.50, while the rate in Kolkata stays at ₹968. In Patna, the domestic LPG cylinder will continue to cost ₹1,031.50.

With no revision in household cooking gas prices, domestic consumers will neither receive additional relief nor face any increase in their monthly kitchen expenses.