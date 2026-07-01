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English NewsCities7 Killed, Over 15 Injured After Bus Crashes Into Trailer, Plunges Into Gorge On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

7 Killed, Over 15 Injured After Bus Crashes Into Trailer, Plunges Into Gorge On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

At least seven people were killed and more than 15 injured after a private bus travelling from Haridwar to Indore collided with a trailer and plunged into a roadside gorge on the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Dausa.

Written By : Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 01 Jul 2026 07:47 AM (IST)
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  • Rescuers aided injured; police began investigation, seized vehicles.

At least seven passengers were killed and more than 15 others injured after a private bus travelling from Haridwar to Indore collided with a trailer and plunged into a roadside gorge on the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Dausa district early Wednesday.

According to news agency PTI, the accident took place between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. near a rest area under the Kolwa police station limits. Police said the bus lost control after hitting the trailer before veering off the expressway and falling into the gorge.

A fire broke out in the rear portion of the bus moments after the crash, triggering panic among passengers. Most of those onboard were asleep when the accident occurred, making the impact even more devastating.

Fire Erupts After Crash, Passengers Pulled to Safety

Eyewitnesses said the collision was so severe that passengers sleeping on the upper berths were thrown down, leaving several with serious injuries. Women and children were among those hurt in the accident.

After receiving the alert, police personnel, ambulance services and rescue teams rushed to the scene. Local residents joined the rescue effort, helping evacuate the injured from the damaged bus before they were shifted to Dausa District Hospital for treatment.

Officials said some passengers managed to escape on their own before the fire spread further. Several critically injured victims were later referred to higher medical centres for specialised treatment.

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Senior Officials Review Rescue and Medical Response

Additional Superintendent of Police Yogendra Faujdar, Deputy Superintendent of Police Dharmendra Kumar, Kotwali SHO Bhagwan Sahay Sharma, Sub-Divisional Officer Sanju Meena and Tehsildar Gajanan Meena visited the district hospital to review treatment arrangements.

The officials instructed doctors to ensure proper medical care for all those injured in the accident. Authorities said the bus and the trailer have been seized as part of the investigation.

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Investigation Underway Into Cause of Accident

Police have launched an investigation to determine the exact sequence of events leading to the crash. Preliminary findings indicate that the bus went out of control after colliding with the trailer before plunging into the roadside gorge.

The accident also disrupted traffic on the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway for some time before normal movement was restored. Investigators are continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the initial cause of the crash?

Police stated the bus lost control after hitting the trailer. It then veered off the expressway and fell into the gorge. An investigation is underway to determine exact events.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Jul 2026 07:47 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Mumbai Expressway Road Accident Rajasthan News
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