A farmer was killed and four others were injured after being attacked and run over by a jeep in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district on Sunday. Police said the deadly assault stemmed from an ongoing land dispute in Ganeshpura village under the Fatehgarh police station limits.

According to officials, the clash erupted over “six bigha” of agricultural land. The victims were on their way to the disputed field when nearly 15 assailants intercepted them and launched a brutal attack.

1 Killed, 4 Injured In Brutal Attack

Sub-Divisional Officer of Police Vivek Asthana told news agency PTI that the attackers, armed with sticks, rods and sharp-edged weapons, first assaulted the group before deliberately running a jeep over one of the victims, identified as 40-year-old Ramswaroop Nagar.

Ramswaroop’s 38-year-old wife, their 17-year-old daughter, and two relatives, including a 17-year-old girl and a 50-year-old man, were also injured when they tried to stop the attackers.

The assailants also allegedly tore the clothes of Ramswaroop’s wife and the two teenage girls during the attack. The family then rushed to a district hospital in torn clothes, where the farmer succumbed to his injuries during treatment, police said.

According to a report by India Today, those involved in the attack include a BJP leader and his associates, who have been booked in connection with the alleged murder and assault of his daughters.

As per the complaint, BJP leader Mahendra Nagar and his aides attacked Ramswaroop and ran a Thar jeep over his body. The victim's family alleged that the BJP leader had been threatening small farmers to sell their land and Ramswaroop had refused to do so.

Main Accused Identified, Hunt Underway

Police identified the main accused as Mahendra Nagar, a resident of Rajasthan, who allegedly led the group of around 15 attackers. Authorities have registered a case and launched a manhunt to trace and arrest all those involved.

The incident has sparked outrage among local residents and the victim’s relatives, who gathered in large numbers demanding justice and strict action against the accused.

Officials said additional police forces have been deployed in the area to prevent further tensions as the investigation continues.