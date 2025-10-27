Live-In Partner Arrested Days After UPSC Aspirant Burnt To Death In Delhi

Days after the charred body of a 32-year-old UPSC aspirant was found in his flat in Delhi’s Gandhi Vihar area, police have arrested three people, including his live-in partner, in connection with the murder, sources said on Sunday.

The accused include a 21-year-old woman pursuing a BSc in Forensic Science, her former boyfriend, and their associate, all residents of Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, police sources said.

“The woman, who was in a live-in relationship with the victim, conspired with the two men to kill him and later set his body on fire to make it look like an accidental blaze,” a police source told PTI.

The deceased, Ramkesh Meena, lived on the fourth floor of a building in Gandhi Vihar.

Murder Disguised As Fire Accident

On October 6, police were alerted about a fire in the flat, reportedly caused by an AC blast. Firefighters extinguished the blaze and found Meena’s badly charred body. Initially, police registered a case under the relevant sections and began investigating.

CCTV footage later showed that on the night between October 5 and 6, two masked men entered the building, and around 2:57 a.m., a woman was seen leaving with one of them. The fire broke out shortly after their departure, raising suspicion.

Evidence And Confession

Investigators examined call detail records, which placed the woman near the crime scene. Following multiple raids in Moradabad, police arrested her on October 18. During interrogation, she confessed and identified her two accomplices, who were subsequently arrested.

The woman told investigators that Meena had recorded obscene videos of her and refused to delete them. She confided in her ex-boyfriend, who allegedly became enraged and plotted to kill Meena.

According to police sources, the trio strangled Meena before pouring oil, ghee, and liquor on his body. The ex-boyfriend, who worked as an LPG distributor, opened a gas cylinder valve and set it ablaze, causing an explosion. The group fled the scene with Meena’s hard disk, laptops, and other belongings.

Police later recovered a hard disk, a trolley bag, a shirt and two mobile phones from the accused. Further investigation is underway.