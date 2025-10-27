Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDelhi University Students Protest After Acid Attack On College Girl, Demand Strict Action

Delhi University Students Protest After Acid Attack On College Girl, Demand Strict Action

A Delhi University student was attacked with acid by a known stalker and his accomplices, sparking outrage and protests.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 27 Oct 2025 09:45 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi has once again been left shaken after a shocking acid attack on a Delhi University student in broad daylight. The incident took place on Sunday morning (October 26) near Lakshmibai College in Ashok Vihar, where the student was heading for an extra class when she was attacked.

According to eyewitnesses, a bike-borne man threw acid at the student before fleeing the spot. Though she managed to shield her face, both her hands suffered severe burns.

Attacker Was Known to the Victim

Passersby rushed the injured student to the hospital. She was first admitted to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital and later shifted to RML Hospital due to serious burns. Doctors confirmed that her condition is stable and her injuries are not life-threatening.

Police investigation has revealed that the main accused, Jitendra, a resident of Mukundpur, was known to the student. He had allegedly been stalking her for weeks following a disagreement about a month ago.

According to the police, Jitendra conspired with two of his friends to carry out the attack. It is alleged that Ishan handed a bottle of acid to Armaan, who then threw it on the victim.

All three accused fled the scene, but police have identified them through CCTV footage and have formed multiple teams to arrest them.

Student Bodies Stage Protests, Demand Justice

The brutal incident has triggered widespread anger across Delhi University campuses, with major student organisations condemning the attack and staging protests demanding strict action.

NSUI Slams Authorities, Calls It a Failure of Governance

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) strongly condemned the assault, calling it a result of “systemic failure.”

NSUI National President Varun Chaudhary said,“An acid attack on a Delhi University student in broad daylight is not just a crime but proof of administrative failure. If the BJP government and Delhi Police truly prioritised women’s safety, such incidents would not occur.”

He added that the NSUI stands firmly with the survivor and her family and will continue its protest until justice is served.

SFI Criticises Police and Government for Lapses in Security

The Students’ Federation of India (SFI), Delhi University unit, also issued a statement condemning the attack, describing it as a reflection of “administrative apathy and governmental failure.”

The organisation said,“It is shocking that such an attack could take place in broad daylight, right in front of a women’s college in the national capital. Both the Delhi government and the police have repeatedly failed to ensure women’s safety.”

The SFI added that despite previous incidents, including acid-related attacks near Miranda House, authorities have taken no concrete steps to prevent recurrence.

“This negligence has now turned into a serious threat to women’s safety,” the statement read.

ABVP Calls for Stronger Campus Security Measures

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) called the attack “extremely unfortunate and condemnable” and demanded strict punishment for the perpetrators.

ABVP stated that such incidents near university campuses pose a grave concern for the safety of women students. The organisation urged university authorities to: Increase the number of CCTV cameras around college areas, strengthen police patrolling, and implement stricter security protocols to prevent such incidents in the future.

Outrage Among Students Over Safety in the Capital

The Delhi Police has filed an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched a massive manhunt to arrest the culprits.

Despite assurances, anger continues to mount among students. Many gathered outside colleges and hostels raising slogans like “How safe are Delhi’s daughters?” — highlighting the persistent lack of security for women in the capital.

The incident has once again reignited public outrage over Delhi’s recurring failures to protect women, as calls for justice and accountability grow louder across campuses.

 

Published at : 27 Oct 2025 09:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
Acid Attack Student Protest SFI Delhi University NSUI
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
China Reaches 'Basic Consensus' With US On Trade Deal Ahead Of Trump-Xi Meet: '100% Tariffs Off The Table'
China Reaches 'Basic Consensus' With US On Trade Deal Ahead Of Trump-Xi Meet
Election 2025
Pan-India SIR: ECI Presser On Monday Likely To Announce Revision For 10 States Including TN, Bengal, Kerala, Assam
ECI Presser On Monday Likely To Announce SIR For 10 States Including TN, Bengal, Kerala, Assam
Cities
'Players Don't Realise...': MP Minister's Shocker On Australian Women Cricketers' Harassment
'Players Don't Realise...': MP Minister's Shocker On Australian Women Cricketers' Harassment
Election 2025
Will Tej Pratap Yadav Go Back To RJD? This Is What He Said Months After His Ouster
Will Tej Pratap Yadav Go Back To RJD? This Is What He Said Months After His Ouster
Advertisement

Videos

Bhojpuri Star Khesari Lal Yadav Enters Bihar Polls; Massive Crowd Greets Him in Chhapra
Khesari Lal Yadav’s Grand Entry in Bihar Polls; PM Modi Counters Mahagathbandhan in Rally
Massive Crowd Turns Unruly at Tejashwi Yadav’s Campaign Office Launch in Raghopur
BJP MLA Bharat Bind Faces Public Backlash in Bhabua Over Five-Year Inaction Allegations
First Arrest in Satara Woman Doctor Suicide Case; Accused Prashant Bankar Held by Police
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
In Spite Of Headwinds In Bilateral Relations, India-US Elevates QUAD Military Engagement
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget