Delhi University Students Protest After Acid Attack On College Girl, Demand Strict Action

New Delhi has once again been left shaken after a shocking acid attack on a Delhi University student in broad daylight. The incident took place on Sunday morning (October 26) near Lakshmibai College in Ashok Vihar, where the student was heading for an extra class when she was attacked.

According to eyewitnesses, a bike-borne man threw acid at the student before fleeing the spot. Though she managed to shield her face, both her hands suffered severe burns.

Attacker Was Known to the Victim

Passersby rushed the injured student to the hospital. She was first admitted to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital and later shifted to RML Hospital due to serious burns. Doctors confirmed that her condition is stable and her injuries are not life-threatening.

Police investigation has revealed that the main accused, Jitendra, a resident of Mukundpur, was known to the student. He had allegedly been stalking her for weeks following a disagreement about a month ago.

According to the police, Jitendra conspired with two of his friends to carry out the attack. It is alleged that Ishan handed a bottle of acid to Armaan, who then threw it on the victim.

All three accused fled the scene, but police have identified them through CCTV footage and have formed multiple teams to arrest them.

Student Bodies Stage Protests, Demand Justice

The brutal incident has triggered widespread anger across Delhi University campuses, with major student organisations condemning the attack and staging protests demanding strict action.

NSUI Slams Authorities, Calls It a Failure of Governance

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) strongly condemned the assault, calling it a result of “systemic failure.”

NSUI National President Varun Chaudhary said,“An acid attack on a Delhi University student in broad daylight is not just a crime but proof of administrative failure. If the BJP government and Delhi Police truly prioritised women’s safety, such incidents would not occur.”

He added that the NSUI stands firmly with the survivor and her family and will continue its protest until justice is served.

SFI Criticises Police and Government for Lapses in Security

The Students’ Federation of India (SFI), Delhi University unit, also issued a statement condemning the attack, describing it as a reflection of “administrative apathy and governmental failure.”

The organisation said,“It is shocking that such an attack could take place in broad daylight, right in front of a women’s college in the national capital. Both the Delhi government and the police have repeatedly failed to ensure women’s safety.”

The SFI added that despite previous incidents, including acid-related attacks near Miranda House, authorities have taken no concrete steps to prevent recurrence.

“This negligence has now turned into a serious threat to women’s safety,” the statement read.

ABVP Calls for Stronger Campus Security Measures

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) called the attack “extremely unfortunate and condemnable” and demanded strict punishment for the perpetrators.

ABVP stated that such incidents near university campuses pose a grave concern for the safety of women students. The organisation urged university authorities to: Increase the number of CCTV cameras around college areas, strengthen police patrolling, and implement stricter security protocols to prevent such incidents in the future.

Outrage Among Students Over Safety in the Capital

The Delhi Police has filed an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched a massive manhunt to arrest the culprits.

Despite assurances, anger continues to mount among students. Many gathered outside colleges and hostels raising slogans like “How safe are Delhi’s daughters?” — highlighting the persistent lack of security for women in the capital.

The incident has once again reignited public outrage over Delhi’s recurring failures to protect women, as calls for justice and accountability grow louder across campuses.