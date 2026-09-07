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English NewsCitiesDog Bite Victim Gets ‘Snake Bite’ Injection, Rewa Hospital Faces Negligence Allegation

Dog Bite Victim Gets ‘Snake Bite’ Injection, Rewa Hospital Faces Negligence Allegation

According to Ayush, he allegedly came to know after leaving the hospital that he had been given a different injection instead of the treatment required for a dog bite.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 07 Sep 2026 11:33 AM (IST)

The Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, is once again in the spotlight after another alleged case of negligence during treatment came to light. A young man has alleged that he was administered an injection meant for snake bites when he went to the hospital to get an anti-rabies vaccine after being bitten by a dog.

The allegation has raised serious questions over the process followed at the hospital for treating patients and administering injections.

According to reports, Ayush Singh was bitten by a dog on Saturday evening. He subsequently went to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital for treatment and to get an anti-rabies vaccine. The young man said he clearly informed the doctor that he had been bitten by a dog. Despite this, he alleged that he was administered an injection that he associated with treatment for snake bites.

What Did The Youth Say?

According to Ayush, he allegedly came to know after leaving the hospital that he had been given a different injection instead of the treatment required for a dog bite. He subsequently raised questions over the incident and said he would file a complaint.

The youth, however, did not experience any health problems after allegedly being administered the wrong injection.

The incident has raised concerns over patient safety. If the allegations are found to be true, questions arise over whether the patient's condition, complaint and medical requirements were properly verified before the injection was administered. It also raises questions about whether the name of the medicine and the patient's treatment details were checked before administering the injection.

Youth Says He Filed Complaint

According to the youth's medical records, he was initially administered an injection for snake bites. However, after he objected, a second prescription was issued and he was given an anti-rabies injection.

The hospital prescriptions have raised questions over the alleged lapse in the treatment process.

Ayush said he would lodge a complaint through the CM Helpline. If a complaint is registered, an investigation could establish which medicine or injection was administered to the youth and the medical reason for giving it.

Doctor Attempts To Downplay Incident

Meanwhile, the doctor on duty allegedly appeared to downplay the incident and blamed the youth for the error.

Complaints regarding treatment and facilities at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital have surfaced from time to time. The latest incident has once again triggered a debate over the hospital's functioning and the medical services being provided to patients.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 07 Sep 2026 11:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
Madhya Pradesh MP News Rewa Hospital
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