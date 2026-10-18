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English NewsCities13 Killed, 40 Injured As Truck Hits Devotees Near Temple In Gwalior

13 Killed, 40 Injured As Truck Hits Devotees Near Temple In Gwalior

Nearly 40 others were injured, and the condition of four to five of them was serious, the SP said. Rescue operations were underway under the supervision of senior officials. 

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 18 Oct 2026 09:07 AM (IST)

Gwalior: Thirteen persons were killed and nearly 40 others suffered injuries when a truck crashed into several devotees waiting near a temple in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior city in the wee hours of Sunday, police said. The incident occurred around 1.30 am on the Sheetlamata Mandir road when the truck driver lost control of the wheels. The vehicle then hit devotees who were standing and sitting there and came to a halt after hitting the temple wall, an official said.

"Thirteen persons were killed near the Sheetlamata Mandir when an uncontrolled truck loaded with paddy hit devotees waiting on the roadside," Gwalior Superintendent of Police Dharamvir Yadav told PTI.

Nearly 40 others were injured, and the condition of four to five of them was serious, the SP said. Rescue operations were underway under the supervision of senior officials. 

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 18 Oct 2026 09:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gwalior Temple MP News Madhya Pradesh
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