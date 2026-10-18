Gwalior: 13 Killed, 33 Injured As Speeding Truck Runs Over Devotees Near Sheetla Mata Temple

At least 13 devotees were killed and 33 others injured after a speeding truck ran into a crowd on the Sheetla Mata Temple road in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior late Saturday night. The injured include women, children and two police personnel, according to sources.

The accident occurred at around 1:30 am on Sunday when the truck reportedly went out of control amid a crowd of devotees, ran over people and crashed into the temple wall. The impact damaged the wall, with several people feared trapped under the debris.

Rescue teams and police personnel rushed to the spot after the incident and launched relief operations. Initial reports suggested that around 40 to 50 people might have been trapped under the rubble. Rescue efforts were underway as the injured were shifted to hospitals for treatment.

13 Deaths Confirmed At Gwalior Hospital

Dr Sudhir Saxena, a doctor at Jaya Arogya Hospital, confirmed that 13 deaths had been reported at the hospital. He also said that four to five injured people were in critical condition.

The arrival of the injured and deceased at hospitals led to scenes of chaos, while medical teams attended to those requiring treatment. The extent of injuries and the circumstances that caused the truck to lose control were yet to be fully established.

A local resident said: "When I looked around, there was immense panic and chaos. People were screaming and frantically searching for their loved ones. It was deeply tragic to see people trapped under the truck. As for negligence, this was a result of complete negligence by the Gwalior administration—a massive lapse that led to this incident at the Sheetla Mata Temple. It is heartbreaking."

"I demand that the government and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who speak about Sanatan Dharma, Ujjain and temples, come to Gwalior today. The families of those who lost their lives at the Sheetla Mata Temple must be compensated, and the injured must receive free medical treatment," he added.