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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesNawazuddin Siddiqui Faces Backlash As Users Claim He Appeared ‘Uninterested’ During Aarti In Viral Video: WATCH

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Faces Backlash As Users Claim He Appeared ‘Uninterested’ During Aarti In Viral Video: WATCH

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s viral event video has sparked debate after viewers interpreted his reaction during an aarti ceremony differently on social media.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 18 Oct 2026 07:38 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Nawazuddin Siddiqui's aarti video at event sparked online debate.
  • Users debated Siddiqui's perceived disinterest in the religious ritual.
  • Many questioned imposing religious ceremonies on non-Hindu celebrities.
  • Online discussion also critiqued celebrity culture and religious impositions.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has become the subject of online debate after a video from a recent event went viral on social media platforms. The clip appears to show a woman performing aarti as the actor arrives at the venue, while some viewers interpreted his reaction as a lack of interest. The video has since triggered mixed responses, with social media users expressing sharply contrasting views on the ritual and the incident.

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Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Viral Aarti Vido Sparks Debate

The footage began circulating online after a social media user shared the clip, claiming that Siddiqui showed little interest in the ceremony. In the post accompanying the video, the user wrote, "Nawazuddin Siddiqui was not even interested in aarti or looking at the girl who was performing aarti for him."

As the clip gained traction, reactions poured in from users who disagreed over the incident. While some questioned the practice of performing religious rituals at public appearances, others argued that such ceremonies should not be imposed on people who may not wish to participate.

Social Media Users Share Divided Opinions

The video prompted a range of comments, with several users citing the practice of performing aarti for celebrities at event.

One user wrote, "Stop this Aarati business and throwing of petals on all and sundry immediately. Don’t insult Sanatana Dharma by making its auspicious rituals pedestrian."

Another commented, "They know he is a Muslim, so doing it deliberately to hurt his religious sentiments is so awkward."

Others questioned why the actor should be expected to show interest in a religious ritual.

One user wrote, "Why should he be??? Would you be interested in namaz if someone does infront of you???"

Another asked, "Why even invite him and give him any importance?"

The discussion also drew comments criticising Bollywood and celebrity culture.

One user claimed, "People in India has been made fools by these bollywood actors controlled by Pakistan underworld."

Another wrote, "Everybody is not Salman Khan or SRK...Period!!"

Some users viewed the ceremony as unnecessary, with one commenting, "Just bullying nothing else even a uninterested or non religious Hindu will also find it irritating."

Another added, "Why the hell are they doing these Hindu rituals to non-Hindus?? Stop imposing Hinduism on others."

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Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Recent And Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in Main Actor Nahin Hoon, released on May 8, 2026. It was directed by Aditya Kripalani.

Before that, he appeared in the Netflix crime thriller Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, released on December 19, 2025. The film sees him return as Inspector Jatil Yadav.

The actor is also set to appear in the upcoming fantasy horror film Tumbbad 2, which is scheduled to release in December 2027.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Nawazuddin Siddiqui the subject of an online debate?

A viral video showed a woman performing aarti as he arrived at an event. His reaction was interpreted by some viewers as a lack of interest, triggering mixed responses.

What was the initial claim made about Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the viral video?

A social media user who shared the video claimed that Siddiqui showed little interest in the aarti ceremony or in looking at the girl performing it.

What were some of the differing opinions shared by social media users about the aarti incident?

Users questioned performing religious rituals at public appearances and imposing them on individuals. Some also suggested it was done deliberately to hurt his religious sentiments.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Oct 2026 07:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Nawazuddin Siddiqui Bollywood
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