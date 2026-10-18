Rain, Crowd Surge, Entry-Exit Confusion: What Led To Deadly Kolkata Pandal Stampede?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kolkata stampede killed 19, sparking crowd management investigation.

Rain, overcrowding, and guard whistles possibly triggered tragic rush.

Police detained 12, examining lapses, reviewing security footage.

Chief Minister announced compensation, urging better safety measures.

The deadly stampede at Kolkata's Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal, which claimed 19 lives on Saturday, has brought crowd management arrangements at the venue under scrutiny. As police investigate the sequence of events that turned a festive gathering into a tragedy, eyewitness accounts have raised questions about the arrangements in place during the rush.

Heavy rainfall, overcrowding and possible lapses in crowd management are among the factors being examined in connection with the stampede. Police are also investigating allegations of confusion over entry and exit routes, inadequate security deployment and a rush triggered by whistles blown by private security guards.

A senior Kolkata Police officer told news agency PTI that investigators were examining crowd control arrangements, the management of the pandal and the response to the emergency. Eyewitnesses and local residents have raised questions about announcements directing visitors, police presence and arrangements to move the injured to hospitals.

Rain, Overcrowding And Confusion Over Routes

According to a report by ANI, eyewitnesses said that continuous rain and a large gathering contributed to the chaos, as devotees reportedly tried to avoid getting wet.

Vinay Kumar, an eyewitness, said the crowd became difficult to control despite the police administration being present at the site.

"This tragic incident occurred due to continuous rainfall. There was an excessive crowd here, and they did not want to get out in the rain. The police administration was fully functional, but the crowd could not be handled," he said.

Several other eyewitnesses alleged that announcements about entry, exit and crowd movement were inadequate, leaving visitors confused during the rush.

Locals also questioned the deployment of police personnel at the venue, claiming that officers were largely stationed near the VIP entrance.

A senior police officer said investigators would examine whether the organisers had failed to comply with prescribed rules while setting up the pandal and whether any other lapses contributed to the tragedy.

"There must be some lapses, but these should be probed. Whether lapses were on the part of the organisers or they had flouted the rules to erect the pandal will be checked," the officer told PTI.

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Whistles By Security Guards May Have Triggered Rush

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said family members of two deceased people had told him that whistles blown by private security guards in the pandal area triggered a rush among visitors.

The police are examining the sequence of events leading up to the stampede, including the arrangements made to regulate the crowd and the response of security personnel during the emergency.

Investigators are also speaking to the puja organisers and seeking lists of security guards and other personnel deployed to manage visitors. Police officers posted at the venue will also be questioned.

CCTV footage is being examined to establish the roles of those present during the incident, a senior police officer said.

12 Detained; Chief Minister Announces Compensation

Kolkata Police have detained 12 people, including some members of the Durga Puja organising committee, for questioning in connection with the stampede.

Adhikari has assured that strict legal action will be taken against anyone found responsible for negligence. The site has been sealed off for investigation, with forensic teams, the Special Task Force and the fire brigade examining the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The chief minister announced that the state government would provide Rs 25 lakh in compensation and a government job to the family of each deceased person. Every injured person will receive Rs 5 lakh, and the government will bear their medical expenses.

Adhikari also urged Durga Puja organisers to follow official advice, pointing out that many pandals were dimly lit in the name of theme-based decorations.

A toll-free helpline, 18003455678, has been set up by the West Bengal government for people seeking information about those affected by the stampede.