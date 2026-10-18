Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Inter Miami won 3-1 against Atlanta United away in the MLS.

Lionel Messi scored two goals, securing the team's victory.

Messi's two goals extended his Golden Boot lead in the league.

Lionel Messi delivered another masterclass in individual brilliance as Inter Miami claimed a 3-1 away win against Atlanta United. The Argentine superstar struck twice after the break, extending his lead in the MLS Golden Boot race and helping Miami continue its impressive run of form. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner now has 25 league goals this season, six more than his nearest challenger. His latest display also underlined his remarkable consistency, with Messi contributing a goal or an assist in 13 consecutive matches.

Messi Takes Control After Break

MESSI. This is what he does. 🐐 https://t.co/IEjdmpnRRh — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 18, 2026

Inter Miami opened the scoring just before halftime through Mexico international German Berterame, who finished a move in which Messi was credited with a secondary assist.

Messi then took the game away from the hosts with two goals in the space of four minutes.

His first arrived in the 56th minute, when he cut inside from the right, combined neatly with Berterame near the penalty area and slipped past an Atlanta defender before sending a low finish into the net.

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The second goal showcased another familiar combination of close control, acceleration and clinical finishing.

Messi on the break 1v1? Good luck. Leo has his brace. 🇦🇷 https://t.co/CoI15KzLpw — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 18, 2026

Released into space by Luis Suarez, Messi raced towards goal, outmanoeuvred the defender attempting to stop him and beat goalkeeper Lucas Hoyos with his left foot.

Atlanta managed a late consolation through a penalty converted by former Miami forward Fafà Picault, but the visitors had already secured control of the contest.

Historic Numbers Keep Messi In The Spotlight

Messi’s influence extended beyond his goals. He moved to 15 assists for the season, matching LAFC’s Son Heung-Min for the league lead.

The milestone also made Messi the first player in MLS history to record at least 15 assists in three consecutive seasons.

The match carried additional significance at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where Messi returned for the first time since Argentina’s dramatic World Cup semifinal victory over England in July. He had supplied two late assists in that encounter.

Since playing his farewell international friendly for Argentina against Benin earlier this month, Messi has scored four times in three appearances.