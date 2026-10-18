Diwali Bonus: Yogi Govt Likely To Give UP Employees Up To Rs 7,000, DA Hike Expected

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is likely to announce a Diwali bonus for state employees ahead of the festival. More than 1.2 million state government employees are expected to benefit from the bonus. The government is also expected to increase Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) by 3%.

The bonus amount is likely to range between Rs 3,400 and Rs 7,000. An official order is expected to be issued after Mahanavami and Dussehra.

The bonus will be credited separately and not along with the regular salary. The increased DA is likely to be reflected in salaries paid in November. In addition, around 400,000 outsourced employees are also expected to receive a salary hike.

Diwali Cleanliness Drive In Delhi

Ahead of Diwali, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday directed officials to register FIRs against those found defacing public property and instructed government departments to undertake special cleanliness drives across the city.

Chairing a high-level meeting, Gupta asked government offices, hospitals and schools to ensure that their premises were clean ahead of the festival.

She said the government must ensure that residents experience better cleanliness and civic amenities across the city, including residential areas, markets, roads, parks and other public spaces. All departments were directed to work proactively and address deficiencies without delay.

The chief minister also called for strict action against those putting up unauthorised posters, in accordance with the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 2007. She directed officials to register FIRs against violators as per the applicable rules.

Gupta said festivals represent joy, enthusiasm and communal harmony, adding that all parts of Delhi should look clean, well-lit and orderly during the festive period.

She stressed that the concerned agencies must resolve civic issues promptly, noting that officials' responsibilities extend beyond issuing instructions to include monitoring their implementation and ensuring tangible results.

The chief minister also directed officials to identify poorly lit areas across the city and ensure adequate lighting at these locations.