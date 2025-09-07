MP Man Killed By Third Wife; Her Sister Also His Second Wife Discovers Body In Well

What first appeared to be a routine murder case in a small village in Madhya Pradesh has unfolded into a chilling tale of betrayal, love affairs, and conspiracy.

The body of 60-year-old Bhaiyalal Rajak was discovered on August 31 in a well in Sakaria village of Anuppur district. It was a sight that stunned locals: his remains were wrapped in sacks and blankets, bound with ropes and sarees before being dumped into the water.

Bhaiyalal’s personal life, much like the crime itself, was anything but ordinary. Married three times, his first wife left him. His second wife, Guddi Bai, could not bear children. In pursuit of heirs, Bhaiyalal married Guddi’s younger sister, Munni, also known as Vimla. With her, he fathered two children. But behind this fragile domestic arrangement lurked a dangerous secret, Munni’s affair with local property dealer Narayan Das Kushwaha, also known as Lallu, according to an NDTV report.

Police revealed that Munni and Lallu’s illicit relationship grew so intense that the pair conspired to eliminate Bhaiyalal. To carry out their plan, they enlisted the help of a 25-year-old labourer, Dheeraj Kol.

In the early hours of August 30, as Bhaiyalal slept on a cot inside his under-construction home, the killers struck. Around 2 am, Lallu and Dheeraj bludgeoned him with an iron rod, killing him instantly. His body was then tied up, stuffed into sacks and blankets, and thrown into the village well.

The crime might have remained hidden for days, but fate intervened. The very next morning, Guddi Bai noticed something floating in the well. To her horror, it was her husband’s lifeless body. Villagers raised the alarm, prompting police to drain the well. Along with the body, officers recovered Bhaiyalal’s mobile phone from the depths.

A postmortem confirmed that he had died from severe head injuries. Within just 36 hours, the police pieced together the crime.

Superintendent of Police Moti Ur Rehman told reporters, “The victim’s body was found tied with sacks in a well. He had three marriages. The third wife, Munni alias Vimla Rajak, was in an illicit relationship with Narayan Das Kushwaha alias Lallu. Together with labourer Dheeraj Kol, they killed him by hitting him with a rod and threw the body into the well. The mobile phone was also recovered.”

All three accused, Munni, Lallu, and Dheeraj, have since been arrested and remain in police custody.