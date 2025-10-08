Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesMount Everest Shines Bright From Bihar’s Jaynagar As Clear Skies Unveil Rare Himalayan View: WATCH

Mount Everest Shines Bright From Bihar’s Jaynagar As Clear Skies Unveil Rare Himalayan View: WATCH

This rare spectacle is best seen during specific periods with crisp air, like Vasant Panchami to Holi and Durga Puja to Kartik Purnima.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Oct 2025 06:55 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A spell of clear weather and improved air quality has revealed a breathtaking sight from the border town of Jaynagar in Bihar - the snow-clad Himalayan range, with Mount Everest standing tall and visible on the horizon.

Located on the banks of the Kamla River, which originates from a glacier in Nepal along the India-Nepal border, Jaynagar is a culturally vibrant town where the world's highest peak appears directly in line on the map. When the air is clean and the skies are free from fog, pollution, and clouds, the Himalayan range comes into sharp view, offering a rare spectacle to residents.

The phenomenon, locals say, becomes especially vivid during Chaitra-Baisakh and Ashwin-Kartik, that is, from Vasant Panchami to Holi and Ram Navami, and later from Durga Puja to Kartik Purnima, when the air remains crisp and visibility stretches farther than usual.

From the taller buildings of Jaynagar and from the barrage built across the Kamla River, the Himalayan peaks can be seen changing hues every moment, from copper to gold to silver at sunrise, and again from silver to gold to bronze at sunset, before slowly fading into the evening sky.

The town also serves as the starting station of Nepal's only railway line, with passengers from Nepal's Janakpur often travelling to Jaynagar to board the train.

Published at : 08 Oct 2025 06:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar News Himalaya Mount Everest
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi Slams Chidambaram, Cites ABP Interview: ‘Congress Govt Stopped Security Forces From Retaliating After 26/11’
PM Modi Slams Chidambaram, Cites ABP Interview: ‘Congress Govt Stopped...’
Election 2025
If Chirag Paswan Goes Solo In Bihar Election, Can BJP Afford The Fallout?
If Chirag Paswan Goes Solo In Bihar Election, Can BJP Afford The Fallout?
Election 2025
'Will Not Contest If...' Manjhi's Big Remark Ahead Of Bihar Elections
'Will Not Contest If...' Manjhi's Big Remark Ahead Of Bihar Elections
India
PM Modi Inaugurates Navi Mumbai International Airport: 10 Facts About India's New AI-Enabled Aviation Hub
PM Modi Inaugurates Navi Mumbai Airport: 10 Facts About India's Largest Greenfield Aviation Project
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections 2025: RJD Leader Tejaswi Yadav Likely To Contest Over 2 Seats | ABP News
Supreme Court Lawyer Creates Chaos, Attempts to Remove CJI Gavai’s Shoe Amid Heated Protest
Bihar Elections 2025: Seats Allocation Clash Continues Between Chirag Paswan And Jitan Ram Manjhi | ABP News
Azam Khan Released From Jail; Akhilesh Yadav To Meet Him In Rampur Under Strict Conditions
Pawan Singh Press Conference: Responds to Wife Jyoti Singh’s Allegations, Calls Family Matters Private
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Manipur’s Deep Divide: Why The State’s Governance Crisis Demands A Federated Future
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget