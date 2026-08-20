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English NewsEducationDelhi Schools Asked To Conduct Baseline Tests for Classes 2–8: Check What It Means

Delhi Schools Asked To Conduct Baseline Tests for Classes 2–8: Check What It Means

Delhi schools will conduct baseline assessments for Classes 2–8 from August 27. Check subject-wise dates, OMR rules and key details for parents.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 20 Aug 2026 10:41 AM (IST)

New Delhi: Schools in the national capital have been directed to conduct the baseline assessment for students of classes 2 to 8 from August 27 to assess their foundational literacy and numeracy skills.

The Delhi State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) issued the direction under the NIPUN Sankalp programme in schools under the MCD, NDMC, DCB and Directorate of Education.

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According to a circular issued on Tuesday, the assessment will be conducted on August 27 for Hindi, August 29 for English and August 31 for Mathematics.

The NIPUN Sankalp programme is being implemented in schools under the MCD, NDMC, DCB and Directorate of Education.

The assessment will be conducted through OMR-based tests, with schools instructed to follow a strict "one desk-one student" arrangement to ensure fairness and confidentiality, it stated.

Schools have also been directed to register students on the NIPUN Sankalp online portal and ensure that all student records are duly verified before the assessment.

For Classes 2 and 3, OMR sheets will be completely filled by teachers, including student details and responses. For Classes 4 to 8, teachers will fill the student details and Part B of the assessment, while students will attempt and fill Part A, it said.

The circular mentioned that students who remain absent on the scheduled dates will be given an opportunity to appear for the assessment by September 5.

Heads of Schools have been made responsible for ensuring the timely conduct of the assessment, deployment of trained teachers, proper filling and verification of OMR sheets, and their safe and correct packing and submission.

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Zonal and concerned officers have also been directed to closely monitor the conduct of the assessment and subsequent packing and submission of OMR sheets, it added.

The NIPUN Sankalp programme aims to strengthen foundational literacy and numeracy competencies among students of Classes 2 to 8, the circular added. 

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Published at : 20 Aug 2026 10:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Delhi Schools Delhi School Baseline Test Delhi Schools Assessment
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