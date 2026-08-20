Two Telangana Teens Kill School Principal, Loot Rs 2.5 Lakh; ‘Babu’ Clue Helps Crack Case

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English NewsCitiesTwo Telangana Teens Kill School Principal, Loot Rs 2.5 Lakh; ‘Babu’ Clue Helps Crack Murder Case

Two Telangana Teens Kill School Principal, Loot Rs 2.5 Lakh; ‘Babu’ Clue Helps Crack Murder Case

The students, both hostel residents, had reportedly been reprimanded by the principal over their habits and spending. Police allege they planned the killing after developing a grudge and believing she kept substantial cash at home.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 20 Aug 2026 09:08 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Two students arrested for Nalgonda school principal's murder.
  • Principal's 'babu' remark led police to student suspects.
  • Students resented reprimand, stole cash, pre-planned murder.
  • Police recovered stolen cash and principal's phones from them.

Two school students have been arrested by Telangana Police in connection with the murder of their school principal in Nalgonda district. The 50-year-old woman was found stabbed to death at her residence on August 11 while her husband was away for work in Hyderabad.

Police identified the two 16-year-olds after investigating around 80 people, including history-sheeters, Nalgonda Superintendent of Police Sharat Chandra Pawar said at a press conference on Wednesday.

A word spoken by the principal during a phone call with her aunt proved to be a crucial lead in the investigation. She had reportedly used the word “babu”, commonly used in Telangana to refer to boys and young men, shortly before her phone was switched off.

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How Police Traced Suspects To School

According to Pawar, investigators learnt that the principal commonly addressed her students as “babu”. This shifted the focus of the probe towards the school and its students, reported The Indian Express. 

After questioning witnesses, police narrowed their investigation to two hostel students who were reportedly leading a lavish lifestyle. The boys had previously been reprimanded by the principal in front of their parents over what she described as “bad habits and a spending problem”.

Police said the students resented the reprimand and subsequently plotted the murder. Investigators believe they also thought the principal kept a large amount of cash at home.

Students Allegedly Planned Murder In Advance

According to the police, one of the juveniles went home a day before the murder and returned with a red hoodie. The two then allegedly bought knives, masks and gloves for the crime.

Police said the boys were familiar with the principal’s residence because it was located close to the school. Investigators also found that they had visited areas surrounding her home for about a week before the killing, which indicated that the offence was premeditated.

On the day of the murder, one of the students allegedly stood watch for outsiders while the other entered the house through an open kitchen door at the rear. Police said the victim was then subjected to a “brutal knife attack”.

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Cash, Phones Recovered From Accused Students

After allegedly killing the principal, the two juveniles are accused of taking Rs 2.5 lakh in cash from the bedroom. They reportedly escaped by jumping over the rear wall and fleeing through a deserted area.

Police said the students later discarded the knife, gloves, masks and a mobile phone in bushes. They also allegedly disposed of the hoodie and changed into fresh clothes.

Investigators have recovered Rs 1.54 lakh in cash, the principal’s iPhone and two other mobile phones from the accused students, police said.

The principal was married and had a son pursuing B.Tech. Her husband worked in Hyderabad four days a week, and he was away when the incident occurred.

Pawar said the teacher was known to be close to her students and was regarded as a friend and guide. “This is an unfortunate incident where one of the students held a grudge against her and convinced his friend to commit murder,” the SP said.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was the victim of the murder?

The victim was a 50-year-old school principal in Nalgonda district. She was found stabbed to death at her residence on August 11 while her husband was away.

Who was arrested in connection with the principal's murder?

Two 16-year-old school students were arrested. They were identified by police after investigating around 80 people, including history-sheeters.

What was the motive behind the murder?

The students resented being reprimanded by the principal over their 'bad habits and spending problem.' They also believed she kept a large amount of cash at home.

How did police identify the student suspects?

Police learned the principal often called students 'babu,' a word she used on a call before her death. This clue shifted the probe to the school, leading to the two hostel students.

What items were recovered from the arrested students?

Police recovered Rs 1.54 lakh in cash, the principal’s iPhone, and two other mobile phones from the accused students. These items were taken after the murder.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 20 Aug 2026 09:08 AM (IST)
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Hyderabad News Telangana News
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