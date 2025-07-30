Monsoon Fury In Himachal: Rain-Related Deaths Touch 94, Road Mishaps Claim 76

Himachal Pradesh continues to reel under severe monsoon impact, with widespread damage to public infrastructure and rising fatalities.According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), as of 5:00 pm on July 30, 289 roads remain blocked, 346 power distribution transformers (DTRs) are non-functional, and 254 water supply schemes are disrupted due to incessant rainfall across the state.The cumulative death toll during the monsoon season (June 20 - July 30, 2025) has reached 170, out of which 94 fatalities are rain-related, including those caused by landslides, flash floods, lightning, and drowning, while 76 deaths occurred in road accidents caused by poor visibility and slippery conditions on the hills.The monsoon havoc has also led to damage worth over Rs 1,59,981 lakh to public and private property, with 2,743 hectares of crops affected, 680 homes damaged, and over 22,900 livestock lost, the SEOC report revealed.

Districts such as Mandi, Kullu, and Chamba remain the worst-hit, reporting the highest combination of deaths, blocked routes, and utility disruptions. Mandi alone has witnessed 35 deaths, massive infrastructure losses, and dozens of damaged bridges, houses, and livestock shelters.The SEOC has advised continued vigilance and has deployed road-clearing machinery and emergency teams in vulnerable zones. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has warned of continued moderate to heavy rains in parts of the state.The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) continues to coordinate with local administrations to restore essential services and clear roads. However, with further rainfall predicted, residents are urged to remain cautious and avoid travel to vulnerable areas.Authorities are on high alert, and disaster response teams have been deployed in sensitive zones for timely rescue and relief operations.

Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district has suffered losses of over Rs 48 crore since the start of the monsoon season, with 17 people reported dead, Deputy Commissioner Torul S Raveesh said.She also informed that 65 residents of Darmedha village have been moved to safer areas as a precaution."Since the onset of monsoon, various departments in Kullu district have suffered losses of Rs 48 crore and individual damages of Rs 50 lakh... So far, 17 people have lost their lives," Raveesh told ANI.She added, "As a precautionary measure, 65 residents of Darmedha village have been shifted to safer areas."

